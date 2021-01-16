There may be fewer galaxies in the universe than we thought

However, that doesn't account for distant or faint galaxies that couldn't be seen.

While space may appear absolutely black in its vast darkness, it's actually illuminated by the diffuse glow of distant stars and galaxies.

Leaving the illuminated inner solar system is the best way to determine just how many galaxies may exist in the unseen distance — which is exactly what New Horizons did.

New Horizons found that distant galaxies are less plentiful than previously believed because the cosmic glow they cause is so weak.

The study has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and was presented Wednesday at the 237th meeting of the American Astronomical Society, which is occurring virtually due to the pandemic.

"It's an important number to know — how many galaxies are there?" said study coauthor Marc Postman, a distinguished astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, in a statement. "We simply don't see the light from two trillion galaxies."

Previously, astronomers believed that 90% of the galaxies in the universe remained hidden from Hubble's view. But the new calculation is much less.