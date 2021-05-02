This is how a thunderstorm produces a tornado

Tornadoes are one of Earth's most violent forces of nature. They have occurred in all 50 states and have been spotted throughout the year. While they are most common in the United States, tornadoes can occur all over the globe.

While great strides have been made in the study of tornadoes, there's still so much we don't know about them. They have been studied immensely during the last few decades to learn what causes them and how they form.

CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller, who is also a storm chaser, has been following and studying these storms since 2005.

"Something you learn from studying tornadoes, especially in the field, is that there is no perfect formula for forming a tornado -- every storm is unique," says Miller.

"Sometimes, it may appear that a storm is in a perfect environment for a tornado to form, yet it never does. Conversely, tornadoes frequently form in marginal environments where it seems like one or more 'ingredients' to storm formation is missing or lacking," says Miller.

While there's no perfect formula as to which storms will produce tornadoes, there's commonality in the anatomy of the systems that result in tornadoes.