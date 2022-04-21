 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

This is how long it takes 50 common items to decompose

  • 0

Stacker looks at how long it takes for the things people throw away to decompose. From a few days to millions of years, find out the decomposition rates of the most commonly trashed household items.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.  Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism. 

Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects

Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects

A new study says habitat loss from big agriculture and climate change are combining to threaten the world's insects, and insects are essential for growing food. Wednesday's study in the journal Nature says it's not just hotter temperatures and it's not just the lack of food or shelter from habitat loss, but it's how the two problems combine. About 50% of the loss in total numbers of bugs can be blamed on the combination of warmer temperatures and habitat loss. The problems make each other worse. 

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say they plan to use $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to make sure the Biden administration follows through on its Justice40 initiative, a commitment that 40% of benefits from all climate and environment investment go to disadvantaged communities. Beverly Wright told attendees at an environmental justice conference in New Orleans Tuesday that Justice40 is a novel idea but more needs to be done to make it a reality. 

Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket

Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket

NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test has been thwarted by a hazardous hydrogen leak. NASA had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket Thursday when the leak cropped up at the Florida launch pad. This was NASA's third attempt at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon. The first two tries were also marred by vexing equipment trouble. Before all these problems, NASA had been targeting June for the launch debut of the Space Launch System rocket. Officials say they're assessing their next steps.

Watch Now: Related Video

CERN Large Hadron Collider set to be turned on again in search of dark matter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News