agate AP

Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 48, Almont 47

Baldwin 77, Walkerville 38

Bark River-Harris 65, Carney-Nadeau 50

Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33

Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6

Caseville 72, Owendale-Gagetown 31

Clinton 55, Hudson 41

Concord 45, Homer 43

Croswell-Lexington 67, Yale 52

Davison 74, Swartz Creek 42

Flint Beecher 81, Flint Powers 57

Frankel Jewish Academy 38, Waterford Our Lady 25

Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31

Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43

Hillman 62, Posen 47

Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50

Jonesville 52, Bronson 41

Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46

Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak 38

Marion 42, Manistee Catholic Central 24

Morenci 52, Summerfield 40

Negaunee 50, Houghton 47

Onaway 75, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36

Perry 58, Owosso 42

Quincy 53, Union City 42

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 53, Chassell 43

Taylor Trillium Academy 77, DCP-Northwestern 59

Tol. Christian, Ohio 47, Lenawee Christian 40

Traverse City Christian 79, Ellsworth 61

Whiteford 81, Britton-Deerfield 53

Zion Christian 55, Kent City Algoma Christian 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Michigan Math and Science vs. Detroit Frontier, ppd.

Richmond vs. Imlay City, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

