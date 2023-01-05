Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armada 48, Almont 47
Baldwin 77, Walkerville 38
Bark River-Harris 65, Carney-Nadeau 50
Blanchard Montabella 59, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 33
Brethren 67, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 6
Caseville 72, Owendale-Gagetown 31
Clinton 55, Hudson 41
Concord 45, Homer 43
Croswell-Lexington 67, Yale 52
Davison 74, Swartz Creek 42
Flint Beecher 81, Flint Powers 57
Frankel Jewish Academy 38, Waterford Our Lady 25
Harbor Light Christian 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 31
People are also reading…
Haslett 56, Fowlerville 43
Hillman 62, Posen 47
Indian River-Inland Lakes 81, Pellston 50
Jonesville 52, Bronson 41
Laingsburg 64, Pewamo-Westphalia 46
Lake Orion 56, Royal Oak 38
Marion 42, Manistee Catholic Central 24
Morenci 52, Summerfield 40
Negaunee 50, Houghton 47
Onaway 75, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36
Perry 58, Owosso 42
Quincy 53, Union City 42
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 53, Chassell 43
Taylor Trillium Academy 77, DCP-Northwestern 59
Tol. Christian, Ohio 47, Lenawee Christian 40
Traverse City Christian 79, Ellsworth 61
Whiteford 81, Britton-Deerfield 53
Zion Christian 55, Kent City Algoma Christian 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Michigan Math and Science vs. Detroit Frontier, ppd.
Richmond vs. Imlay City, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/