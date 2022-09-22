 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

NEW YORK (AP) — When an undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, its watery blast was huge and unusual — and scientists are still trying to understand its impacts.

The volcano, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, shot millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

The researchers estimate the eruption raised the amount of water in the stratosphere — the second layer of the atmosphere, above the range where humans live and breathe — by around 5%.

Now, scientists are trying to figure out how all that water could affect the atmosphere, and whether it might warm Earth’s surface over the next few years.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said lead author Holger Voemel, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado.

Big eruptions usually cool the planet. Most volcanoes send up large amounts of sulfur, which blocks the sun’s rays, explained Matthew Toohey, a climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan who was not involved in the study.

The Tongan blast was much soggier: The eruption started under the ocean, so it shot up a plume with much more water than usual. And since water vapor acts as a heat-trapping greenhouse gas, the eruption will probably raise temperatures instead of lowering them, Toohey said.

It’s unclear just how much warming could be in store.

Karen Rosenlof, a climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who was not involved with the study, said she expects the effects to be minimal and temporary.

“This amount of increase might warm the surface a small amount for a short amount of time,” Rosenlof said in an email.

The water vapor will stick around the upper atmosphere for a few years before making its way into the lower atmosphere, Toohey said. In the meantime, the extra water might also speed up ozone loss in the atmosphere, Rosenlof added.

But it’s hard for scientists to say for sure, because they’ve never seen an eruption like this one.

The stratosphere stretches from around 7.5 miles to 31 miles (12 km to 50 km) above Earth and is usually very dry, Voemel explained.

Voemel's team estimated the volcano’s plume using a network of instruments suspended from weather balloons. Usually, these tools can’t even measure water levels in the stratosphere because the amounts are so low, Voemel said.

Another research group monitored the blast using an instrument on a NASA satellite. In their study, published earlier this summer, they estimated the eruption to be even bigger, adding around 150 million metric tons of water vapor to the stratosphere — three times as much as Voemel's study found.

Voemel acknowledged that the satellite imaging might have observed parts of the plume that the balloon instruments couldn’t catch, making its estimate higher.

Either way, he said, the Tongan blast was unlike anything seen in recent history, and studying its aftermath may hold new insights into our atmosphere.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told

Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that rich energy companies should be forced to fork over some windfall profits to aid victims of climate change and offset rising fuel and food costs. In his opening remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Guterres said that the fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns." He also called for developed nations to pay for the loss and damage happening in poorer nations, which do little to contribute to climate change but suffer the worst effects.

Constipated scorpions, love at first sight inspire Ig Nobels

Constipated scorpions, love at first sight inspire Ig Nobels

The sex lives of constipated scorpions, cute ducklings with an innate sense of physics, and a life-size rubber moose may not appear to have much in common, but they all inspired the winners of this year’s Ig Nobels. Those are the parodic award for comical scientific achievement. The 32nd annual Ig Nobel prize ceremony was produced by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine and held Thursday. The winners also included scientists who found that when people on a blind date are attracted to each other their heart rates synchronize, and researchers who studied the baffling language of legal documents.

Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US

Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US

The University of Idaho's plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm has cleared a big hurdle. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday approved the university's plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state's dairy industry. The 2,000-cow research dairy could help the state's dairy industry find solutions for greenhouse gas emissions from animals, land and water pollution, and waste systems. The proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, or CAFE, could also bring in millions of dollars of research grants to the school.

NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks

NASA Mars lander captures strikes by 4 incoming space rocks

A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet's surface. Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSight has detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles from the lander. Scientists are delighted by the detections _ a first for Mars _ and the resulting craters. They've been waiting more than three years for InSight's seismometer to sense impacts from incoming space rocks. InSight has already detected more than 1,300 marsquakes.

First public global database of fossil fuels launches

First public global database of fossil fuels launches

The world’s first public database of fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launched Monday. Called The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels, it was developed by the groups Carbon Tracker and the Global Energy Monitor, and contains data on over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries, covering 75% of global production. It shows that the United States and Russia have enough fossil fuel reserves in the ground to exhaust the world’s remaining carbon budget to stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius warming. And it shows that if burned, the world’s reserves would generate 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is more than all that's been produced since the Industrial Revolution.

Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds

Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds

A new study says human-caused climate change juiced the rainfall that triggered Pakistan's floods by up to 50%. But the authors of Thursday's study say other societal issues that make the country vulnerable and put people in harm's way are probably the biggest factor in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. Still, they say climate change made it a lot worse. Researchers used the scientifically accepted technique of comparing what happened to computer simulations of a world without heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. The study from World Weather Attribution is not yet peer reviewed.

UN food chief warns of ‘hell on earth’ food lows

