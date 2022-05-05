 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Total lunar eclipse will make moon look red May 15: Here's how to watch

Skywatchers will be able to enjoy a spectacular celestial event during May — a total lunar eclipse on May 15. This eclipse will be visible from most of North America, except in northwestern regions.

The moon will enter the Earth's shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse at 9:31 p.m. Eastern on May 15 and leave it at 2:52 a.m. Eastern on May 16 — lasting for about three hours and 27 minutes.

It will be the first total lunar eclipse since May of 2021, according to NASA.

There are two types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipses and partial lunar eclipses.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth, according to NASA.

Although the moon is in Earth's shadow, some sunlight reaches the moon. The sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, which causes Earth's atmosphere to filter out most of the blue light. This makes the moon appear red to people on Earth, which is why the moon during a total lunar eclipse is also nicknamed a blood moon.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when only a part of the moon enters Earth's shadow. In a partial eclipse, Earth's shadow appears very dark on the side of the moon facing Earth. What people see from Earth during a partial lunar eclipse depends on how the sun, Earth and moon are lined up.

Eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse occurred in parts of California on Nov. 19, 2021, when the moon was officially at its fullest phase.

A lunar eclipse usually lasts for a few hours, NASA states.

At least two partial lunar eclipses happen every year, but total lunar eclipses are rare, so don't miss the opportunity to see this celestial event.

Unlike solar eclipses, it's safe to look up to the sky at the moon without any special eyewear to see a lunar eclipse.

If you don't feel like heading outside to see it for yourself, NASA will broadcast live the total lunar eclipse with views from around the world, starting at 11 p.m. on May 15.

You can also check out timeanddate.com's livestream of the lunar eclipse.

