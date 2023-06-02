MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico
