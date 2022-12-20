 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
agate AP

Tuesday's Scores

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 83, Hopewell 40

Beaver Falls 71, New Brighton 55

Belle Vernon 98, McKeesport 73

Bensalem 62, Harry S. Truman 21

Berks Catholic 63, Conrad Weiser 57

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Northampton 37

Blackhawk 52, Central Valley 42

Bodine 59, Motivation 37

Brentwood 67, Sto-Rox 62

Brownsville 75, Waynesburg Central 30

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 57

Burgettstown Ms/hs 60, Carmichaels 57

Burrell 71, Ligonier Valley 53

People are also reading…

Camp Hill Trinity 77, Susquehanna Township 44

Carbondale 58, Lake-Lehman 36

Central York 68, York 65

Chartiers Valley 76, Knoch 49

Clarion Area 47, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45

Clarion-Limestone 75, Cranberry 39

Coatesville 61, West Chester East 58

Conestoga Christian 55, Lancaster Christian 19

Corry 65, Seneca 54

Cumberland Valley 55, Chambersburg 37

Curwensville 62, Harmony 54

Danville 63, Hughesville 53

Deer Lakes 82, Derry 55

Delone 49, York County Tech 44

Dobbins 72, Preparatory Charter High School 9

Downingtown West 73, Avon Grove 50

Dunmore 59, Honesdale 55

East Juniata 53, St. Joseph's Catholic 44

Edison 70, Penn Treaty 57

Eisenhower 82, Iroquois 61

Emmaus 66, Bethlehem Freedom 65

Engineering And Science 54, Philadelphia George Washington 32

Erie Cathedral Prep 58, Coral Shores, Fla. 27

Exeter 64, Daniel Boone 39

Fairfield 41, Littlestown 33

Farrell 65, West Middlesex 49

Fleetwood 59, Schuylkill Valley 44

Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 50

Fox Chapel 56, Moon 53

Frankford 66, Philadelphia Central 53

Freire Charter 72, Sayre Area 64

Garnet Valley 71, Upper Darby 68

Germantown Friends 62, Friends, Md. 48

Gettysburg 56, West Perry 30

Girard 70, Fort Leboeuf 30

Greencastle Antrim 57, Shippensburg 54

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 70

Greensburg Salem 75, Ringgold 70

Greenwood 51, Juniata 34

Hampton 51, Shaler 27

Hatboro-Horsham 46, Quakertown 45

Herriman, Utah 72, Erie McDowell 53

Highlands 82, Valley 38

Imhotep Charter 61, Wheeler, Ga. 52

Kennedy Catholic 55, Lakeview 42

Kensington 62, Hill-Freedman 52

Keystone Oaks 52, Steel Valley 51

Kiski Area 70, Indiana 35

Leechburg 60, Jeannette 56

Lower Moreland 49, Springfield Montco 45

Maritime Academy 69, Franklin Learning Center 54

McGuffey 42, Salem, Mass. 28

Mechanicsburg 54, Lower Dauphin 43

Mercer 62, Commodore Perry 25

Middletown 55, Boiling Springs 52

Millersburg 57, Newport 45

Mohawk 83, Freedom Area 32

Mount Carmel 49, Jersey Shore 43

New Castle 60, Tennessee, Tenn. 42

North Hills 72, Montour 45

Northumberland Christian 83, Columbia County Christian 68

Old Forge 62, Forest City 25

Otto-Eldred 76, Oswayo 25

Overbrook 85, Bartram 51

Parkland 58, Bethlehem Liberty 48

Paul Robeson 62, Martin Luther King 53

Penncrest 48, Harriton 43

Perkiomen Valley 57, Boyertown 47

Philadelphia MC&S 84, Abraham Lincoln 48

Philadelphia Northeast 51, String Theory Schools 46

Pleasant Valley 80, East Stroudsburg North 59

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Upper Dublin 51

Port Allegany 69, Coudersport 40

Portage Area 62, Cambria Heights 32

Propel Braddock Hills 80, West Greene 55

Reading 91, Governor Mifflin 52

SLA Beeber 61, Masterman 44

Saegertown 65, Conneaut Area 55

Sankofa Freedom 65, Mastery Charter North 43

Scranton Holy Cross 81, Blue Ridge 47

Shady Side Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 30

Shamokin 56, Loyalsock 45

South Park 55, Seton-LaSalle 49

Springdale 62, Cornell 48

TECH Freire Charter 67, Parkway Center City 59

Taylor Allderdice 77, Brashear 56

Titusville 81, Maplewood 45

Union Area 63, Avonworth 54

Uniontown 63, Central-Tuscaloosa, Ala. 41

Vaux Big Picture 59, Roxborough 44

Washington 63, Charleroi 42

West Chester Henderson 68, Downingtown East 47

West Mifflin 74, Connellsville 47

West Scranton 65, Nanticoke Area 57

West York 55, Kennard-Dale 36

Western Beaver 60, South Side 57

Wissahickon 50, Abington 44

Woodland Hills 52, Franklin Regional 49

Tarkanian Classic=

Layton Christian Academy, Utah 78, Upper St. Clair 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana and several others have been hurt as a destructive storm system has kicked up tornadoes in the South. Sheriff's deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, after a tornado on Tuesday and a woman was found dead Wednesday west of New Orleans after an apparent twister there. The vast and volatile storm system is crossing from coast to coast, and hundreds of miles to the north, the system has delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with snow and ice for days and push up the East Coast into New England.

Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers

Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers

A U.S.-French satellite that will map most of the world's water has rocketed into orbit. The predawn launch Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for NASA. The satellite will conduct the first global survey of its kind. Besides oceans and seas, it will measure the height and flow of water in millions of lakes and more than 1 million miles of rivers. Scientists say the measurements are needed more than ever as climate change worsens droughts, flooding and coastal erosion. Cheers erupted at control centers in California and France as the spacecraft started its mission.

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

A massive storm blowing across the country has spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas. Tornados also left two people missing in Louisiana. Meanwhile, much of the central United States braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma. Authorities in South Dakota and Nebraska shut down interstates due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds. The severe weather threat also continues into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles. U.S. officials on Wednesday announced federal protections for the trees in hopes of shielding them from extinction. Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 1991 and again in 2008 to protect the trees. The belated acknowledgement of the tree’s severe decline requires officials to craft a recovery plan and pursue restoration work.

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. In a special weather statement Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.” The rare arctic air mass comes as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S., after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow. Utility companies brought in extra workers from other states but were hampered by slick roads and dangerous conditions.

Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says

Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says

The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II’s Manhattan Project. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday that the 1954 decision by the Atomic Energy Commission was made using a “flawed process" that violated the commission’s own regulations. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont applauded the reversal, saying the 1954 decision followed a “manifestly unjust and unethical hearing that would be resoundingly condemned today.” A film about the scientist is expected to be released in theaters in July.

A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating

A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating

When it comes to dealing with the consequences of climate change, the best advance can be to retreat. That's what officials have learned along a Canadian coastline that is particularly vulnerable to erosion. At Forillon National Park and the seaside town of Perce on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula, civilization has been pulled back from the water’s edge where possible. Defenses erected against the sea ages ago have been dismantled. The idea, says one official, is to “move with the sea, not against it." The peninsula's approach is a test case for far-flung places where strategic capitulation to nature is possible, even when human settlements are in the mix.

Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward

New research has found clues into a mysterious fossil site in Nevada, which may have been an ancient maternity ward for giant marine reptiles. The site is home to bones from dozens of ichthyosaurs — fishlike predators that could grow up to the size of a school bus. Scientists previously thought these creatures all died together in some dramatic event. But a study published Monday argues that the fossils added up over many years, as the creatures came back to the same place over generations to give birth. The bones are believed to be from the mothers and offspring that died there over the years.

Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal

Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal

Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who announced the deal, is leading a bipartisan delegation to Vanuatu and two other Pacific nations. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The full text of the agreement has yet to be released. Earlier this year, China signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands, raising alarm in the South Pacific that it could lead to a military buildup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News