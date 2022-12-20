Tuesday's Scores

When it comes to dealing with the consequences of climate change, the best advance can be to retreat. That's what officials have learned along a Canadian coastline that is particularly vulnerable to erosion. At Forillon National Park and the seaside town of Perce on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula, civilization has been pulled back from the water’s edge where possible. Defenses erected against the sea ages ago have been dismantled. The idea, says one official, is to “move with the sea, not against it." The peninsula's approach is a test case for far-flung places where strategic capitulation to nature is possible, even when human settlements are in the mix.