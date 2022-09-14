 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Univ. of Michigan’s ZEUS will be most powerful laser in US

  • 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A newly constructed University of Michigan facility that will be home to the most powerful laser in the United States is hosting its first experiment this week as the nation seeks to become competitive again in the realm of high-power laser facilities.

The experiment will be conducted at ZEUS — short for Zettawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System — by researchers from the University of California, Irvine. They traveled to Ann Arbor as part of their study of extremely intense interactions of light and matter, and how such interactions can be harnessed to shrink particle accelerators.

At the height of its power, ZEUS will be a 3-petawatt laser.

Three petawatts is “3 with 15 zeroes after it,” said Louise Willingale, an associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Michigan.

People are also reading…

And “3 petawatts is 3,000 times more powerful than the U.S. power grid,” she said.

Michigan was awarded $18.5 million by the National Science Foundation to establish ZEUS as a federally funded international user facility.

Initially, the facility — housed in a building that is home to U-M’s Gérard Mourou Center for Ultrafast Optical Science — will host research teams conducting experiments that use a fraction of the laser’s full power potential. The system gradually will ramp up, and ZEUS is expected to begin its signature experiments in the fall of 2023.

The U.S. built the world’s first petawatt laser a quarter-century ago, but hasn't kept pace with more ambitious systems in Europe and Asia. While ZEUS doesn’t feature the same raw power as its contemporaries overseas, its approach will simulate a laser that is roughly 1 million times more powerful than its 3 petawatts.

ZEUS primarily will study extreme plasmas, a state of matter in which the electrons have enough energy to escape atoms, creating a sea of charged particles. Nearly all of the seen universe is made of plasma. The sun is an example of a plasma.

Experiments are expected to contribute to the understanding of how the universe operates at the subatomic level and materials change on rapid timescales. Scientists also hope they lead to the development of smaller and more compact particle accelerators for medical imaging and treatment.

ZEUS will “have a huge range of applications across science, technology, engineering and medicine,” Willingale said.

Proposals to use ZEUS will be evaluated by an external panel comprised of scientists and engineers. Because of the NSF funding, there will be no cost to users whose experiment proposals are selected to conduct research, beyond providing their own travel costs to the facility.

The proposals will be selected on scientific merit and technical feasibility, Willingale said.

Franklin Dollar, an associate professor in Cal-Irvine's Department of Physics & Astronomy, and four UCI graduate students arrived at Michigan last week to begin preparing for their experiment.

“One of the major challenges in our field is access to high quality, intense laser light,” Dollar said. “ZEUS will not only be the most powerful laser beam on the continent, but perhaps more importantly will provide multiple powerful beams.

“Rather than solely making highly energetic plasmas from a laser, there is a second beam which can interact with the plasma as well,” he said.

ZEUS is an upgrade over the University of Michigan's 0.5-petawatt laser, known as HERCULES.

While Michigan researchers are thrilled with the birth of ZEUS, they are cognizant of how their naming conventions aren't exactly in keeping with the chronology of Greek mythology.

“HERCULES was the predecessor to ZEUS,” Willingale said. “It’s slightly backward, because Hercules was the son of Zeus.

“So, we’re building the father after the son.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas on Monday. Barely a minute into the flight, bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor, but the rocket crashed back to Earth. The rocket is the same kind Blue Origin uses to send paying customers on short rides to the edge of space. The rocket is now grounded, pending a federal investigation.

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit, directed the film. He interviews people who were children when the storm hit about the trauma they endured during and after the storm. The documentary debuts on HBO on August 24.

Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

Nearly 300 South Koreans who were adopted by European and American parents as children are demanding that South Korea investigate their adoptions, which they suspect were based on falsified documents that laundered their real status or identities as agencies raced to export children. The Denmark-based group representing the adoptees also is calling for South Korea's president to prevent agencies from destroying records as they face increasing scrutiny about their practices during a foreign adoption boom that peaked in the 1980s. The applications submitted to Seoul’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission describe numerous complaints about lost or distorted biological origins, underscoring a deepening rift between the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees and their birth nation.

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools. Education officials are taking action following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction at nonpublic schools is equivalent to that of public schools, as required under New York law.  The guidance would apply to all of the state's 1,800 nonpublic schools. They would have the greatest impact on ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools, called yeshivas.  A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

The European commissioner for energy says the EU's next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar. Russia’s state-run energy company has continued its shutdown of a pipeline carrying natural gas to Europe, and the European Commission president says the EU’s electricity market “is no longer operating” amid knock-on effects from the Ukraine war. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says the EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a bloc-wide package of solutions to the power market cost spikes, and the package is expected to be adopted next Wednesday.

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

Hawaii's governor has appointed several prominent Native Hawaiians to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world’s most advanced astronomical observatories. Two appointees were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the latest telescope planned for the mountain on Hawaii’s Big Island. Many Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred, and protesters objected to building yet another telescope there. The state created the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority in response to those protests. They crafted a new law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stadium rush injures dozens as Kenya inaugurates President Ruto

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News