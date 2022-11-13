 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Rhodes Scholars 2023

FILE - People walk around Oxford University's campus in Oxford, England on Sept. 3, 2017. A new group of Rhodes Scholars from the U.S. has been selected for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year, the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust said in a statement early Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

 Caroline Spiezio - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been selected for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year.

The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently,” American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot F. Gerson said in a statement early Sunday. “As successful as the process was, we of course hope to return to in-person interviews and selection next year in cities across the country, as had been done for over a century.”

Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 scholarship class, including 16 female and 16 male recipients, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October in pursuit of graduate degrees in social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences, the trust said.

People are also reading…

The U.S. scholars, who are among students selected from more than 60 countries, were vetted by 16 independent district committees from a pool of more than 2,500 applications. From those applicants, 840 were endorsed by 244 U.S. colleges and universities.

After receiving the endorsements of their schools, most of the district committees chose 14 or more applicants for online interviews. The committees met separately Nov. 10-12 through a virtual platform and promoted 235 finalists from 73 colleges and universities, including nine schools that have not previously had a student win the scholarship, although there were no first-time winning institutions, the trust said.

The scholars’ financial expenses for two to three years of study – averaging about $75,000 per year – are covered by the Rhodes Trust, a British charity established to fulfill the bequest of Cecil Rhodes, a founder of diamond mining and manufacturing company De Beers.

The scholarships were created in 1902, with the inaugural class entering Oxford in 1903 and the first U.S. Rhodes scholars arriving in 1904, according to the website of the trust’s American secretary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance

US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a plan at the COP27 climate summit to make it easier for private corporations to send cash to the developing world in exchange for looking green at home. Kerry's plan comes after failure to get Congress or the American public to spend billions of dollars more a year in climate financial aid. The plan to finance developing nations’ transition to clean energy involves selling “high quality” carbon credits to companies trying to make their carbon emissions “net zero.” However, the idea faced stiff resistance from environmental groups and climate experts, who said it would give polluters a license to keep polluting.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide after the release of ballots from Maricopa County, with Hobbs leading by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be enough. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from Pima County.

Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit

Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit

The nation’s largest public utility is proposing a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at a coal-fired power plant. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The utility says it's a first-of-its-kind pilot project that would convert land used as a waste heap for the byproduct of burning coal for power into a solar farm that would help produce 100 megawatts. Officials say the model could ultimately be used at the utility's other closed coal ash sites. Still, environmental advocates note that TVA is falling short of the goal by President Joe Biden’s administration for a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

Scores of turtle species are under threat from poaching. The illegal trade of turtles in the United States is aimed mostly at markets in Asia and Europe, where reptiles, some with brightly colored shells, are coveted in the pet trade. Others are destined for dinner tables in Asia, where they are popular delicacies. The plight of turtles is expected to get plenty of attention at a wildlife trade conference in Panama this month. There are several proposals at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora conference to increase protections for the alligator snapping turtle, the map turtle, the red-crowned roofed turtle and a few others.

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

A Northrop Grumman capsule has delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station despite a jammed solar panel. The shipment arrived Wednesday, two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship's two round solar panels opened following liftoff. A company official said a piece of debris from the rocket became lodged in one of the panel's mechanisms and prevented it from opening. Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver supplies for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center. NASA was aiming to launch the test flight early next Monday. But the space agency said Tuesday said it was moving the next attempt to at least next Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, which could hit Florida's Atlantic coastline as a hurricane. The rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

Watch Now: Related Video

Decorating Sioux City's Christmas tree downtown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News