WASHINGTON (AP) — US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough; achievement will pave way for advancements in defense, clean power.
“This is an extraordinary day ... It's historic because we are now going back into space — deep space — with a new generation.”
New Mexico lawmakers are drafting legislation aimed at overhauling high school graduation requirements and reducing the minimum number of class-unit credits. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said Tuesday he’ll work as the lead sponsor on a bill that would eliminate algebra 2 as a graduation requirement, among other changes. New Mexico has gone about 20 years since the last comprehensive overhaul of high school graduation requirements. Separately, the state Public Education Department proposed a spending increase of $261 million tied to a possible expansion of minimum annual instructional time at K-12 schools and a 4% raise for teachers and school personnel.
Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers to find alternate coastal routes in the north and south. That could add hours to commute times, doctor’s visits and freight truck deliveries. The lava is oozing slowly at a rate that could reach the road next week. But its path is unpredictable and could change course, or the flow could stop completely and spare the highway.
Robots are coming for the lawyers –which may be bad for tomorrow's attorneys but great for anyone in need of cheap legal assistance
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
The leading hospital in India’s capital is limping back to normalcy after a cyberattack crippled its operations for nearly two weeks. Online registration of patients has resumed after the hospital was able to access its server and recover lost data. The hospital worked with federal authorities to restore the system and strengthen its defenses. It’s unclear who conducted the Nov. 23 attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or where it originated. The attack was followed by a series of failed attempts to hack India’s top medical research organization, the Indian Council of Medical Research. This raised further concerns about the vulnerability of India’s health system to attacks at a time when the government is pushing hospitals to digitize their records.
With many types of wildlife struggling to survive and their living space shrinking, some are finding their way to big cities. The United Nations says up to 1 million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction. Development in suburban and even rural areas is gobbling up habitat. The situation is stirring calls for “rewilding” places where wildlife thrived until driven out. Experts say cities offer many opportunities to support rewilding, such as restoring wetlands and planting flowers. In Detroit, scientists place wildlife cameras in woodsy sections of parks. They've recorded images of coyotes, foxes, raccoons and other animals that emerge mostly at night to roam and forage.
Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. Temperatures in Alaska’s northernmost community hit 40 degrees Monday morning. That’s not only a record by six degrees but it’s the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April. Greenland a couple days ago hit 54 degrees, which is shirtsleeve weather. Scientists say some of it is random weather from storms and some of it is from low sea ice. The low sea ice is due to climate change. Open water acts as a heating pad in the Arctic in the winter.