Velva man seeks Democratic nod for Public Service Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Velva man is seeking the Democratic Party endorsement to run for North Dakota Public Service Commission.

Trygve Hammer is seeking the seat held by Republican Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who was appointed to replace Brian Kroshus when Kroshus was appointed to be state tax commissioner. Haugen-Hoffart is running for the remainder of Kroshus' four-year term.

Hammer is a military veteran and former high school science teacher, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

“In my life, ever since my youth, I have had a passion for service,” he said. “I believe that, right now, our state needs dedicated public servants fighting for them -- especially in our rural communities."

The PSC regulates gas and electric utilities, coal mining, land reclamation, grain elevators and auctioneers.

Democrats have no announced candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, tax commissioner and a second seat on the PSC. The DFL convention is scheduled later this week in Minot.

