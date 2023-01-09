 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Virgin Orbit reports 'anomaly' in satellite launch from UK

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — A mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffered an “anomaly” Tuesday, Virgin Orbit said.

The U.S.-based company attempted its first international launch on Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England to the Atlantic Ocean where the rocket was released. The rocket was supposed to take nine small satellites for mixed civil and defense use into orbit.

But about two hours after the plane took off, the company reported that the mission encountered a problem.

“We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information,” Virgin Orbit said on Twitter.

Virgin Orbit, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. It has previously completed four similar launches from California.

People are also reading…

Hundreds gathered for the launch cheered earlier as a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named “Cosmic Girl,” took off from Cornwall late Monday. Around an hour into the flight, the plane released the rocket at around 35,000 feet (around 10,000 meters) over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

The plane, piloted by a Royal Air Force pilot, returned to Cornwall after releasing the rocket.

Some of the satellites are meant for U.K. defense monitoring, while others are for businesses such as those working in navigational technology. One Welsh company is looking to manufacture materials such as electronic components in space.

U.K. officials had high hopes for the mission. Ian Annett, deputy chief executive at the U.K. Space Agency, said Monday it marked a “new era” for his country's space industry. There was strong market demand for small satellite launches, Annett said, and the U.K. has ambitions to be ”the hub of European launches."

In the past, satellites produced in the U.K. had to be sent to spaceports in other countries to make their journey into space.

The mission was a collaboration between the U.K. Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit and Cornwall Council.

The launch was originally planned for late last year, but it was postponed because of technical and regulatory issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066

UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066

A United Nations scientific report says Earth's protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing. Scientists say the hole over Antarctica should be fully mended in about 43 years. Monday's report is part of what experts call a success story in tackling a big environmental problem. A worldwide treaty in 1987 banned certain classes of chemicals. Those chemicals munch away at ozone about 18 miles high in the air. The level of those chemicals in the upper atmosphere is down. Scientists hope that this success is an example for how to tackle climate change.

Study: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100

Study: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100

A new study calculates that two-thirds of the world's glaciers will disappear by the end of the century at current climate change trends. Thursday's study in the journal Science looks at all of the world's 215,000 glaciers and finds they are melting faster than scientists originally thought. But how fast they melt depends on how much the world warms. For many small glaciers, it's already too late. The new study projects that global warming will melt between 38 trillion and 64 trillion metric tons of glacial ice between now and the end of century. That would add 3.5 to 6.5 inches to sea levels.

Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a technology trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous robots to the battlefield and inaugurate a new age of warfare. Experts say it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine, or both, deploy drones programmed to find and attack targets without help from humans. That would mark a revolution in military technology as profound as the introduction of the machine gun. Ukraine already has semi-autonomous drones endowed with artificial intelligence. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat drones that have killed entirely on their own.

Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat

Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat

A retired science satellite is about to fall from the sky but NASA says the chance of wreckage falling on anybody is “very low.” NASA announced the 38-year-old satellite's impending demise late Friday afternoon. It's expected to come down Sunday night, give or take 17 hours. Officials say most of the 5,400-pound science satellite will burn up upon reentry. But some pieces are expected to survive. NASA puts the odds of injury from falling debris at about 1-in-9,400. The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite was launched in 1984 aboard space shuttle Challenger. The satellite was retired in 2005.

Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a technology trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous robots to the battlefield and inaugurate a new age of warfare. Experts say it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine, or both, deploy drones programmed to find and attack targets without help from humans. That would mark a revolution in military technology as profound as the introduction of the machine gun. Ukraine already has semi-autonomous drones endowed with artificial intelligence. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat drones that have killed entirely on their own.

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

After almost 40 years circling Earth, a NASA satellite has plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere. The retired science satellite came down late Sunday. NASA said Monday that the Defense Department confirmed the satellite reentered over the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska. Officials have received no reports of injury or damage from falling debris. Late last week, NASA said it expected most of the 5,400-pound satellite to burn up in the atmosphere, but that some pieces might survive. Space shuttle Challenger carried the satellite into orbit in 1984 and the first American woman in space set it free. The satellite was retired in 2005.

Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going virtual in 2021 and experiencing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. Exhibitors range from big names including Sony and LG to tiny startups. You might see the next big thing or something that will never make it past the prototype stage. Highlights of a media preview included an AI-connected bird feeder, electric inline skates and temporary digital tattoos.

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News