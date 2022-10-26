Experts from the University of California San Diego have developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run with ease on challenging terrain.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Experts from the University of California San Diego have developed a new system of algorithms that enables four-legged robots to walk and run with ease on challenging terrain.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68. His family says he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. In 2015, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. The following year, he ended the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do. Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.
Wildfires are remaking western U.S. forests. They also change animal behavior and interactions between predators and prey.
Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second. In 2020, the last year for full national data, China spewed more than 11.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide (more than 10.6 billion metric tons), which is 30.6% of the globe’s carbon dioxide emissions. But scientists say just looking at last year’s emissions doesn’t really show who caused the problem. That’s because carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for as much as 200 years or longer.
Just how does climate change work? It's something scientists have known about for more than 150 years. The physics and chemistry is simple enough you can replicate it at home. The way carbon molecules vibrate, their shape and everything blocks infrared radiation — heat — from escaping Earth. It fills holes in the light spectrum, blocking heat's escape path. Think of it like a blanket or a giant greenhouse. The effect makes Earth a habitable planet, but Venus next door shows there can be too much of a good thing and that's why scientists are worried about climate change.
Police in North Macedonia say four Ukrainians have been arrested on suspicion of illegal digging for artifacts at one of the country's richest archeological sites. Authorities said Saturday that the Ukrainians were arrested Friday at the protected Isar site, close to North Macedonia's southern border with Greece. Police say they also found two metal detectors, shovels and several excavated artifacts. Isar contains at least 200 graves and findings date from the Bronze Age to late antiquity. If convicted, the suspects face up to 10 years in jail.
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically. Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products. The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council. But environmental groups think advanced recycling is a distraction from real solutions like producing and using less plastic.
A new study uses ancient DNA to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties. Researchers pulled DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in Siberian caves. By comparing the DNA, scientists found a father-daughter duo and some possible cousins among the Neanderthals. Their genes suggest these early humans lived in tightknit communities, and that females traveled to move in with their mates. It's part of a growing field of research looking for genetic clues in the past. Neanderthals lived across Europe and Asia and died out around 40,000 years ago.
The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve solution to the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the ocean, beaches and lands across the globe. It's a form of recycling where plastics are melted back down into an oil-like mixture and then shipped to factories where they're made back into raw plastic. But environmental groups say advanced recycling will not solve the plastics problem and will continue to enable the steep ramp up in global plastics production.
When an asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs — and triggered a global tsunami, research shows.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.