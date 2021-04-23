 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Solar photographer captures 'clearest' video of Sun taken from Earth
Watch Now: Solar photographer captures 'clearest' video of Sun taken from Earth

This stunning, blood-red video of the Sun is one of the 'clearest' videos ever taken of it from Earth. The amazing close-up of the star, which is a staggering 93 million miles from Earth, was captured using an ultra-sharp telescope. Astronomical photographer Andrew McCarthy has been photographing the Sun and the moon for three years, but this month, he took on his "most unique challenge" yet. Using a new, ultra-sharp solar telescope, Andrew, from California, was able to capture the plasma right at the outer edge of the Sun.

This stunning, blood-red image of the Sun is one of the 'clearest' videos ever taken of it from Earth. 

