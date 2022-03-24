Watch Now: Video from NASA shows what it's like to land on Pluto

Check out what it'd look like to land on Pluto. NASA pieced together 100 images from the New Horizons spacecraft to create this awesome landing simulation.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Check out what it'd look like to land on Pluto. NASA pieced together 100 images from the New Horizons spacecraft to create this awesome landing simulation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A startup known as Astrolab has joined the drive to explore settlement on the moon and is building a rover capable of completing a range of tasks.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Velva man is seeking the Democratic Party endorsement to run for North Dakota Public Service Commission.
Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday -- and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — One of the stars of the A&E show “Duck Dynasty” is filming a new show about the hidden treasures of metal detecting.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chipmaker Intel on Thursday outlined $150 million in educational funding aimed at growing the workforce for the semiconductor industry, as part of its $20 billion investment in a production hub in Ohio.
ATLANTA (AP) — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Friday played down recent comments by the head of Russia’s space agency that the United States would have to use broomsticks to fly to space after Russia said it would stop supplying rocket engines to U.S. companies.
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Newport, Rhode Island, is in a bind: Should the city continue propping up its landmark Cliff Walk, even though chunks of the path keep crumbling into the sea?
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.
The Ingenuity helicopter, initially designed for five flights, is about to begin its second year of flying on Mars.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.