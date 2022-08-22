 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

When will the first baby be born in space?

  • 0

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Chris Impey, University of Arizona

(THE CONVERSATION) When the first baby is born off-Earth, it will be a milestone as momentous as humanity’s first steps out of Africa. Such a birth would mark the beginning of a multi–planet civilization for the human species.

For the first half-century of the Space Age, only governments launched satellites and people into Earth orbit. No longer. Hundreds of private space companies are building a new industry that already has US$300 billion in annual revenue.

People are also reading…

I’m a professor of astronomy who has written a book and a number of articles about humans’ future in space. Today, all activity in space is tethered to the Earth. But I predict that in around 30 years people will start living in space – and soon after, the first off-Earth baby will be born.

The players in space

Space started as a duopoly as the United States and the Soviet Union vied for supremacy in a geopolitical contest with loud military overtones. But while NASA achieved the Moon landings in 1969, its budget has since shrunk by a factor of three. Russia is no longer an economic superpower, and its presence in space is a pale shadow of the program that launched the first satellite and the first person into orbit.

The new kid on the block is China. After a late start, the Chinese space program is surging, fueled by a budget that has recently grown faster than their economy. China is building a space station, the country has landed probes on the Moon and Mars, and it is planning a Moon base. On its current trajectory, China will soon be the dominant space power.

But the most exciting progress is being made by private space companies that are marketing space for tourism and recreation. Elon Musk’s goal for SpaceX is to carry 100 people at a time to the Moon, Mars and beyond, although in public presentations he is coy about giving a timeline. Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, also aims to colonize the solar system. Such grandiose plans have skeptics, but remember that these are the two richest people in the world.

Governments will continue to launch rockets, but it would be safe to say that the future of private space flight arrived in 2016 when, for the first time, commercial launches outnumbered launches by all the world’s countries combined.

Living on the Moon or Mars

For a spacecraft, the trip to Mars is about 1,000 times farther than a trip to the Moon, so the Moon will be humanity’s first home away from home.

China is partnering with Russia to build a long-term facility at the Moon’s South Pole sometime between 2036 and 2045. NASA plans to put “boots on the Moon” in 2024 and establish a permanent settlement called the Artemis Base Camp within another decade. As part of the Artemis mission, NASA is also planning to launch a lunar space station in 2024 called Gateway. NASA is teaming up with SpaceX for this and future lunar projects, and the lunar station will make it easier for SpaceX to resupply the future lunar colony.

After the Moon comes Mars, and the collaboration between SpaceX and NASA is accelerating the timeline for getting there. NASA’s plans are purposeful, but the organization hasn’t given a timeline. Elon Musk, on the other hand, has loudly proclaimed that he intends to have a colony on Mars by 2050. Humanity’s attempt to colonize the Moon will give us a good sense of the challenges we might face on Mars.

Sex and babies in space

For a civilization to be really free from Earth, the population needs to grow, and that means babies. Living on the Moon or Mars will be arduous and stressful, so the first inhabitants will probably spend only a few years there at a time and are unlikely to start a family.

But once people do take up permanent residency off-Earth, there are still many unknowns. First, little research has been done on the biology of pregnancy and reproductive health in a space or low-gravity environment like the Moon or Mars. It’s possible there will be unexpected hazards to the fetus or mother. Second, babies are fragile, and raising them is not easy. The infrastructure of these bases would have to be sophisticated to make some version of normal family life possible, a process that will take decades.

With these uncertainties in mind, it seems likely that the first off-Earth baby will be born much closer to home. A Dutch startup called SpaceLife Origin wants to send a heavily pregnant woman 250 miles up just long enough to give birth. They talk a good story, but the legal, medical and ethical obstacles are formidable. Another company, called Orbital Assembly Corporation, plans to open a luxury hotel in orbit in 2027 called the Voyager Station. Current plans show that it would hold 280 guests and 112 crew members, with its spinning-wheel design providing artificial gravity. But the breathless news reports omit any discussion of the difficulty and cost of such a project.

However, on April 12, 2021, NASA announced that it is considering allowing a reality TV show to send a civilian to the International Space Station and film them for 10 days. It’s plausible that this idea could be extended, with a wealthy couple booking a long-term stay for the entire process from conception to birth in orbit.

At the moment, there’s no evidence anyone has had sex in space. But with about 600 people having been in Earth orbit – including one NASA couple who kept their marriage a secret – one space historian was able to gather plenty of Space Age salacious moments.

My guess is that sometime around 2040, a unique individual will be born. They may carry the citizenship of their parents, or they may be born in a facility operated by a corporation and end up stateless. But I prefer to think of this future person as the first true citizen of the galaxy.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/when-will-the-first-baby-be-born-in-space-160966.

Licenced as Creative Commons - attribution, no derivatives.

0 Comments

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Polio viruses recently found in Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Golden eagle wingspans can reach 7 feet — ideal for floating on thermal drafts as they search for their prey. But it also puts them in competition for the wind resources energy companies want. U.S. wildlife officials are encouraging companies to enroll in a program that allows them to kill some eagles in exchange for reducing eagle deaths elsewhere.

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

It's an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: workers in gloves and masks, spraying yards for mosquitoes. As climate change widens the insect's range and lengthens its prime season, more Americans are resorting to the booming industry of professional extermination. But the chemical bombardment worries scientists who fear over-use of pesticides is harming pollinators and worsening a growing threat to birds that eat insects. Federal officials report “dramatic” increases in illnesses spread by mosquitoes and other blood feeders, including Zika and West Nile viruses. At the same time, many beneficial insect species are threatened with extinction. Some experts say spraying should be a last resort, after removing breeding sites like standing water.

Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski

Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski

Indiana Republicans have picked Rudy Yakym to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on the November ballot, after Yakym won the endorsement of the late Indiana congresswoman’s husband. Yakym received the most votes Saturday from Republican precinct committee members for their party’s nomination in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District. Yakym will be a heavy favorite in the November election against Democrat Paul Steury, a high school science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry. He will run both to complete Walorski’s term that ends this year and for a full two-year term. Both elections will be on the November ballot.

Russian spacewalk cut short by bad battery in cosmonaut suit

Russian spacewalk cut short by bad battery in cosmonaut suit

A Russian spacewalk has been cut short because of a bad battery in a cosmonaut's suit. Mission Control outside Moscow ordered Oleg Artemyev back into the International Space Station when his battery voltage dropped suddenly Wednesday, barely two hours into the spacewalk. He hurried back to the airlock and hooked his suit to station power. His spacewalking partner, Denis Matveev, remained outside for another hour, before he, too, was ordered back in. NASA says neither man was ever in any danger. The spacewalk _ involving work on a new European robot arm _ was supposed to last more than six hours.

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were donated to UAMS’s facility but they were allegedly stolen after they had been sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor says a federal investigation is underway. Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested Jeremy Pauley, accusing him of buying human body parts from an Arkansas woman.

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

University of Idaho envisions largest research dairy in US

The University of Idaho wants to build the nation's largest research dairy and experimental farm in south-central Idaho. University President Scott Green in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday said the proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment will help support growth of the dairy and other industries in the state. The school wants the Land Board to use $23 million from the 2021 sale of 282 acres of Agricultural College endowment land in Caldwell to buy 640 acres of farmland in Minidoka County. The board is expected to take action on the matter in September.

Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes worry in India

Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes worry in India

A Chinese navy vessel has arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka after its port call was earlier delayed due to apparent security concerns raised by India. The Yuan Wang 5 sailed into the Hambantota port on Tuesday. Sri Lanka described the vessel as a “scientific research ship,” but there are fears in India that it could be used to surveil the region, with multiple media reports calling it a “dual-use spy ship.” For more than a decade, Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean along one of the busiest shipping routes has seen India and China vie for influence. Hambantota port was handed back to Beijing after it failed to generate enough revenue to pay back a Chinese construction loan.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK's biggest cargo port on strike amid rising cost of living

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News