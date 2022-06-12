 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Why does the moon look close some nights and far away on other nights?

  • 0
Harvest moon

The moon often looks enormous when it first rises because of what is known as the moon illusion. Roadcrusher/Wikimedia CommonsCC BY-SA

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

Why does the moon look close some nights and far away on other nights? – Gabriel H., age 7, Providence, Rhode Island

Some nights the moon seems really close and bigger than usual.

One summer evening when I was a child, I remember being mystified and then startled at a huge round shape slowly creeping up behind my friend Nancy’s house, which sat on a hill on the other side of our village.

People are also reading…

At some point I suddenly realized it was the moon, and I ran yelling through the garden to tell my dad and get him to come and see. It was bigger than a house, deep orange in color and surely of great significance. My dad muttered something about perspective and went back to gardening or playing the piano.

Unconvinced, I kept watching the moon. Later, once the moon had risen higher in the sky, it was back to looking like its usual self.

Welcome to what astronomers like me call the Moon illusion.

It can be hard to believe that it is just an illusion when the moon looks huge, but it is true. You can actually test the illusion yourself and even capture it with a camera.

An image of a city skyline with two images of the Moon – one higher in the sky and one near a distant horizon.The two moons in this edited image are the same size, but the one near the horizon on the right side looks bigger because of the moon illusion. Heeheemalu/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

A trick of the mind

Astronomers have discussed the moon illusion for centuries, and there are some facts they all agree on.

People mainly notice the moon looking bigger and closer when it is full and near the horizon. This is because your mind judges how big or small an object like the moon is by comparing it with other, familiar things.

Imagine you are standing outside close to your house. Your house will look big, and if the moon rises next to it, the moon will look normal. If you look at a house from far away, though, the house looks very small.

The illusion comes from the fact that the moon is so far away that no matter where you are on Earth, the moon always looks the same size. It is actually the things your mind compares the moon with — a house, a mountain or anything else — that look bigger or smaller depending on how far away from them you are. So when the moon rises next to a distant house or a faraway mountain, the moon looks enormous.

An image showing two circles of the same size surrounded by other circles that are larger or smaller.The two orange circles in the center of the gray circles are the same size, but they look different because of the different sizes of the circles surrounding them. Phrood/Wikimedia Commons

Photographers use this trick to take spectacular images of distant objects with the moon behind them. People often experience the moon illusion on vacations when they go to wide-open spaces. This may be why big moons become powerful memories of happy times.

Atmospheric zoom and changing orbits

There are several convincing-sounding but wrong explanations for the moon illusion. Most are grounded in some truth, so they persist.

First is the idea that the atmosphere acts like a lens and magnifies the moon. When the moon is near the horizon, its light has to travel though much more of the Earth’s atmosphere than when the moon is directly overhead. It’s true that all that air acts like a giant prism and bends the rays of light, distorting the color and shape of the moon. But it does not act like a magnifying glass.

Next is the idea that on some nights the moon really is closer. The moon’s orbit is not perfectly circular — it’s more like an oval shape, called an ellipse — so the moon does get nearer and farther away over the course of a month.

An image showing the elliptical orbit of the Moon.The orbit of the moon makes it so that it is not always the same distance from Earth — as shown in this exaggerated image — but the difference in distance is not enough to account for the moon illusion. Rfassbind / Wikimedia Commons

When the close part of the orbit coincides with a full moon, it’s called a supermoon. But when the moon is closest to Earth, it is only about 12% to 15% closer than when it is farthest from Earth — too small a difference to explain the moon illusion. It is hard to notice a 15% difference in size by just looking at the moon alone in the sky.

Testing the illusion

It’s easy to test the moon illusion, and you can do it yourself. Next time you see the moon looking huge and closer than usual, hold out your hand with a straight arm. Then close one eye and see which finger tip just barely covers the moon — for me, it’s my pinkie finger. Wait a little while until the moon moves higher into the sky and try the experiment again. The moon may look smaller, but your same finger will cover it just the same.

Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live.

And since curiosity has no age limit — adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.

Silas Laycock works at The University of Massachusetts Lowell. He receives funding from NASA and the NSF. He is affiliated with the American Astronomical Society, and the Lowell Center for Space Science and Technology.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

In June 2021 the strawberry supermoon put on quite a show:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

Portugal's weather service says that almost the whole of Portugal was in severe drought at the end of May. The weather service said in its monthly climate report Thursday that the month of May was the hottest in the southern European country for the last 92 years. It said the average temperature of just over 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) was more than 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than usual. At the same time, average May rainfall of just under 9 millimeters (0.35 inches) was just 13% of what would normally be expected. Climate scientists say Portugal can expect more droughts as a consequence of global warming.

Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the next several days. Cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in California are expected to top 110 degrees. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside.

NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port

NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port

NASA is gearing up to launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month. It will be the agency’s first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States. NASA and the launch pad’s owner, Equatorial Launch Australia, said on Wednesday three suborbital sounding rockets will be launched from the Arnhem Space Center on Indigenous-owned land near the mining town of Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory on June 26, July 4 and 12. The launch site was chosen for its location in the Southern Hemisphere close to the equator. The 40-foot rockets will focus on the Alpha Centauri A and B star systems. A third mission would study the clouds of gases and particles in the space between stars.

NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science. The space agency announced Thursday that it's setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future. NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. The study will last nine months. It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

New panels want to talk ethics, rules of climate tinkering

New panels want to talk ethics, rules of climate tinkering

The idea of tinkering with the air to cool Earth's ever-warming climate seems to be gaining momentum. Two new high-powered panels have started to look at the ethics and governing rules surrounding the controversial technologies of geoengineering. One panel that includes four former presidents or prime ministers meets Thursday to talk about governance. The other formed by the biggest group of climate scientists wants to come up with ethics guidelines by November's major international climate negotiations in Egypt. They are looking at the idea of putting particles in the air to reflect sunlight, brightening clouds and sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Brown family music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News