 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
contributed

Winning the Tour de France requires subtle physics, young muscles and an obscene amount of calories – 3 essential reads

  • 0

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Daniel Merino, The Conversation

(THE CONVERSATION) The 2022 Tour de France is here. Starting in Copenhagen on July 1, the tour covers almost 2,100 miles (3,380 kilometers) over 24 days of riding through Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and France. The tour is a feat of human athleticism, but to really understand how incredible it is to complete the race – much less win it – requires thinking about a unique blend of physics, biology and physiology. Mix those up just right and you get a Tour de France champion.

Over the years, The Conversation has published a series of stories covering the science of the Tour de France and elite athletics. Below are excerpts from three of those stories to help you better appreciate this spectacular race.

People are also reading…

1. The biomechanics of riding a bike

Riding a bike is an easy thing to do once you learn, but the physics of how bikes and riders work together is surprisingly complicated. As Stephen Cain, a mechanical engineer at West Virginia University, explains, “A big part of balancing a bicycle has to do with controlling the center of mass of the rider-bicycle system.” Basically, you have to keep the center of mass above the wheels – otherwise you tip over.

“Bicycle riders can use two main balancing strategies: steering and body movement relative to the bike,” says Cain. Steering keeps the bike underneath you while body movements subtly shift your center of gravity. Cain and his colleagues ran a study to understand the difference between how novice and professional cyclists balance a bike, and as he says in his article, they found that “both novice and expert riders exhibit similar balance performance at slow speeds. But at higher speeds, expert riders achieve superior balance performance by employing smaller but more effective body movements and less steering.”

This fine-scale control is why the racers in the Tour de France barely look like they are steering at all.

2. How many calories do Tour riders burn?

Think back to the last time you did some hard exercise and how hungry you were that evening. Now imagine how hungry you would be if you needed to ride your bike over 100 miles (165 km) and climb nearly 10,000 feet (about 3,050 meters) of elevation in less than five hours. This is what racers will have to do during Stage 12 of this year’s race as they traverse mountain passes through the French Alps. As Eric Goff, a sports physicist at the University of Lynchburg explains, the cyclists are going to need a lot of fuel to pull this off.

“To make a bicycle move, a Tour de France rider transfers energy from his muscles, through the bicycle and to the wheels that push back on the ground,” says Goff. Professional cyclists are in another league when it comes to producing power with their legs, but they are still limited by basic human biology. “Muscles, like any machine, can’t convert 100% of food energy directly into energy output,” explains Goff. “Muscles can be anywhere between 2% efficient when used for activities like swimming and 40% efficient in the heart.”

With mountains to climb and glory to claim, riders need to fuel their muscles with food. In his story, Goff calculates that over the course of the Tour de France, racers will burn an astonishing 120,000 colories – the equivalent of about 210 Big Macs.

3. Biology explains why professional athletes are young

When you watch the Tour de France, soccer’s World Cup or the Olympics, it’s common to see a young teenage phenom, but it’s rare for anyone over the age of 40 to be competing.

Roger Fielding, an aging and exercise researcher at Tufts University, writes that “old and young people build muscle in the same way.” But there is a biological reason no 50-year-old has ever won the Tour de France: “As you age, many of the biological processes that turn exercise into muscle become less effective.”

Muscles grow thanks to a number of complicated cellular pathways that are activated during exercise. When this network of receptors and signaling chemicals gets triggered, the body responds by increasing muscle size – and even makes some small tweaks to what genes are active. But as Fielding explains, in older people “the signal telling muscles to grow is much weaker for a given amount of exercise. These changes begin to occur when a person reaches around 50 years old and become more pronounced as time goes on.”

Many people can and do get into the best shape of their lives when they are in their 50s or 60s. But the fact that it is harder to get fit as you age is a major reason why it’s so important for older people to exercise – and why you won’t see any retirees leading the peloton in the Tour de France.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/winning-the-tour-de-france-requires-subtle-physics-young-muscles-and-an-obscene-amount-of-calories-3-essential-reads-186088.

Licenced as Creative Commons - attribution, no derivatives.

0 Comments

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ige says he may veto bail reform, 'firm' renewable energy

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he may veto 30 bills in the next few weeks, including a measure that would eliminate cash bail for some felonies. The state Constitution requires the governor to give the Legislature advance notice of any bills he may veto. He has until July 12 to make a final decision. He will either sign the remaining bills or allow them to become law without his signature. The governor says he's concerned the bail measure would eliminate bail for class C felonies like burglary in the second degree and arson in the third degree.

NASA asteroid mission on hold due to late software delivery

NASA asteroid mission on hold due to late software delivery

NASA's plan to explore a strange metal asteroid is on hold. The space agency was late delivering its own navigation software for the spacecraft called Psyche. NASA said Friday there will be an independent review to see what should be done with the nearly $1 billion mission. Nothing is wrong with the equipment or software, the agency just ran out of time to test the software properly. It could launch next year or in 2024. Psyche is just the latest in NASA’s fleet of asteroid-exploring spacecrafts. One is headed back to Earth with rubble collected from an asteroid.

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles and how people can best live alongside them. Scientists in India recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars to understand how they use territory around Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In Los Angeles, research showing how harmful a fragmented habitat and risks of inbreeding would be for mountain lions fueled support for building a wildlife crossing bridge over a busy freeway.

Researchers caution beachgoers ahead of white shark season

Researchers caution beachgoers ahead of white shark season

Great white shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region’s famous predators. Megan Winton, of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said Wednesday that July is when white sharks appear in earnest. Sightings peak from August through October. Marine biologist Greg Skomal says they tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape. That's where they feast on a flourishing seal population. A great white shark sighting this week forced the temporary closure of a beach.

Feds issue draft assessment that could doom Minnesota mine

Feds issue draft assessment that could doom Minnesota mine

The U.S. Forest Service has issued a draft environmental assessment to lay the foundation for a proposed 20-year moratorium on copper-nickel mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Formally, the proposal would “withdraw” about 352 square miles within the Rainy River watershed in the Superior National Forest around Ely from new mineral leasing for 20 years. The plan threatens to doom the proposed Twin Metals mine near Birch Lake, which drains into a river that flows into the Boundary Waters. But it would not affect a separate project, the proposed PolyMet mine, which lies in a different watershed.

Relicensing for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project advancing

An Idaho public utility's nearly two-decade effort to renew a three-dam hydroelectric project license on the Snake River on the Idaho-Oregon Border is advancing with federal regulators announcing plans to update an environmental study. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this month said it will prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to consider new developments since it completed the 2007 document for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project. The commission says it wants to consider fish-related protection measures. It also wants to consider water quality certifications issued by Idaho and Oregon. Hells Canyon is critical to Idaho Power meeting its stated goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045.

Funds for climate justice flow to groups around the U.S.

Funds for climate justice flow to groups around the U.S.

Fourteen smaller environmental justice organizations from around the United States have begun to receive money under the Justice40 initiative. The initiative is to improve the environment in disadvantaged communities and help them prepare for climate change. The Biden administration committed to funneling 40% of all investments in climate and environment to communities that live with the highest environmental burdens — diesel soot, lead water pipes, lack of access to green spaces to name a few. But navigating the federal system is a barrier for some groups most in touch with those communities. A business incubator has bridged the gap and and several million dollars for renewable energy, climate resilience and access to healthy foods has begun to flow.

Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban

Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban

A federal court has put a temporary hold on the government's order for Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. Juul filed the emergency motion so it can appeal the sales ban from the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington granted the request later Friday. A day earlier, the FDA said Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its cartridges. The agency said Juul didn't give it enough information to evaluate the potential health risks of its e-cigarettes. In its court filing, the company disagreed, saying it provided enough.

Watch Now: Related Video

Everything you need to know about Broadway lifting mask mandates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News