 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

Women are better at statistics than they think

  • Updated
  • 0

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Jonathan B. Santo, University of Nebraska Omaha and Kelly Rhea MacArthur, University of Nebraska Omaha

(THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

Women in statistics classes do better academically than men over a semester despite having more negative attitudes regarding their own abilities, according to our recent study in the Journal of Statistics and Data Science Education.

People are also reading…

Using data from more than 100 male and female students from multiple statistics classes, my colleagueand I assessed gender differences in grades over the course of a semester. As part of the study, students also answered surveys at the start and end of the semester that measured six different things: their fear of statistics teachers in general; their thoughts about the usefulness of statistics; their perceptions of their own mathematical ability; their anxiety in taking tests; their anxiety in interpreting statistics; and their fear of asking for help.

Overall, we found that students with more negative perceptions of their own mathematical ability had lower grades over the course of the semester. What’s even more interesting are the gender differences that emerged.

Even though men and women scored similarly on exams at the start of the semester, women finished the semester with almost 10% higher final exam grades. This was the case even though women had significantly worse attitudes about their mathematical abilities at the start of the semester than their male counterparts.

At the beginning of the semester specifically, women were more likely to rate their mathematical abilities as lower than men in the class and report more anxiety toward exams and toward interpreting statistical findings. However, each of these self-assessments improved over the course of the semester such that women’s attitudes didn’t differ from men’s by the end.

Meanwhile, the grades of male students who reported fear of statistics teachers or fear of asking for help decreased more sharply over the course of the semester. For men whose attitudes improved during the semester, grades also improved – though not as much as women’s grades improved.

Why it matters

A number of studies have shown that from an early age, boys and girls learn math equally well.

However, girls are less likely to be called on in math classes than boys, even when they raise their hands as much as boys do. Moreover, some teachers unconsciously grade girls’ math tests more harshly than boys’. By middle school, gender differences in math scores emerge. These factors may contribute to adult women’s being more likely to rate themselves as less mathematically skilled than men. As a result, women are also less likely to pursue STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – occupations.

The results from our study, in line with others, bolster the notion that women have the potential to do as well as men, and even better, in STEM fields, such as statistics. We contend that women would benefit from additional mentoring to encourage them as they begin pursuing STEM-related education.

What still isn’t known

The evidence above provides hints at some of the causes of the gender discrepancy in perceived ability. However, there is much we still don’t know.

For example, why did the attitudes of the women in our study improve over time? Was it based on their confidence in their abilities as their grades improved, or did their statistics teachers influence their perception of their own abilities over time?

More research is needed to understand exactly how women differed from men in their attitudes over the course of the school semester, among other questions. In particular, we’d like to disentangle exactly which classroom or instructor factors can lead to better attitudes among students, ultimately translating to better grades.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/women-are-better-at-statistics-than-they-think-164676.

Licenced as Creative Commons - attribution, no derivatives.

0 Comments

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive. A biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wasn’t prepared for the public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database. The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections. He says some media reports created a false impression that the institute wanted feral and other cats euthanized.

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

In 2018, the FDA began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs. Four years later, the FDA has reached no conclusion, but the publicity surrounding the issue has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods.  A six-month investigation has found that a tangled web of industry funding and interests influenced the origin, data collection, and course of the FDA study. Makers of grain-free dog foods and their suppliers, in turn, have exerted pressure on the FDA to protect their market share.

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

Wildfires, floods and soaring temperatures have made climate change real to many Americans. Yet a sizeable number continue to dismiss the scientific consensus that human activity is to blame. That's in part because of a decades-long campaign by fossil fuel companies to muddy the facts and promote fringe explanations. Now, even as those same companies embrace renewable energy, the legacy of that climate disinformation remains, posing a challenge to any meaningful attempt to mitigate the damage. Meanwhile, the public's distrust of scientists and scientific institutions has widened to encompass vaccines and public health measures seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn

Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn

A new report by says many of the world's biggest banks are falling far short of aligning their practices with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The evaluation of 27 giant banks, obtained by The Associated Press, was carried out by a group of institutional investors that manage assets worth more than $50 trillion. It finds most banks are failing to set adequate targets for cutting the carbon emissions released by companies they lend to. Not one bank has vowed to end backing for new oil and gas exploration.

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major countries are finding that it's easier to promise to fight climate change than to actually do it. Experts who track action to reduce carbon emissions say only the European Union is close to doing what's necessary to limit global warming to a few more tenths of a degree. A new report finds that the U.S. is on track to cut emissions by 24% to 30% by 2030, but that's far lower than the country's goal of reducing by 50% to 52%. Experts say other nations, particularly China, are waiting to see what happens in the U.S. But Congress and the Supreme Court have stymied the Biden administration's climate-fighting plan.

US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

The Biden administration says it will replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter climate change's increasing toll on the nation’s forests. As the globe heats up, destructive fires that burn too hot for forests to quickly regrow naturally have far outpaced the government’s replanting capacity. That’s created a backlog of 4.1 million acres (1.7 million hectares) in need of restoration. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a plan to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries to work through the backlog and meet future needs.

NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks

NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks

NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth. The space agency announced the plan Wednesday. NASA's Perseverance rover has been collecting samples and will transport them to the rocket that will launch them off the red planet a decade from now. Perseverance has already gathered 11 samples. If the rover breaks down, the two helicopters being launched later this decade would load the samples onto the rocket. The choppers will be modeled after NASA's successful Ingenuity, which has made 29 flights since arriving with Perseverance at Mars last year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These Royals had careers before they had tiaras

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News