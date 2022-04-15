WVa art exhibit celebrating Black women ending this week

A new study finds that if the nations of the world live up to their promises, future climate change can be kept to within an international goal set by scientists. But it won't be the safest international goal. Wednesday's study says the world can keep warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. But that's only if short and long term promises to cut climate pollution are kept. Scientists say that's a big if. The study also says a more protective climate goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is looking more and more unlikely.