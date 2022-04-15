 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

WVa art exhibit celebrating Black women ending this week

  • 0

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An art exhibit at Shepherd University featuring acrylic canvas paintings of Black women who have made significant contributions to history is ending Saturday.

“Physical and Spiritual Bodies” pays tribute to nine women who have excelled in history, civil rights, sciences, math, education, arts, engineering, medicine, business and sports. Among the women featured are pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson and tennis star Serena Williams.

“In my paintings, I show figures that signify a fusion of Black women’s personal and cultural ties to the four elements — earth, air, fire, water — as well as the void, or powerful energy surrounding one’s soul,” artist Chiquita Howard-Bostic said in a news release.

Howard-Bostic chairs the Department of Sociology, Criminology, and Criminal Justice and serves as associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusivity at Shepherd.

The Scarborough Library exhibit started on April 4 and will end Saturday. The art can also be found virtually on the library’s website.

People are also reading…

“The images are fearless, gorgeous, and reveal an extraordinary visual artist with a strong message to us all about the resiliency and power of Black women," said Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt, director of the Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Human-caused climate change made the record-smashing 2020 Atlantic hurricane season even wetter. A new study on the record busy hurricane year found it was 5% rainier than it would have been had their been no global warming from the burning of fossil fuels. There were a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 11 of them — also a record — made landfall in the United States. The first study to look for a climate change fingerprint on an entire hurricane season found that the storms that reached hurricane status were 8% wetter. Scientists compared the reality to a computer simulated world without climate change.

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say they plan to use $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to make sure the Biden administration follows through on its Justice40 initiative, a commitment that 40% of benefits from all climate and environment investment go to disadvantaged communities. Beverly Wright told attendees at an environmental justice conference in New Orleans Tuesday that Justice40 is a novel idea but more needs to be done to make it a reality. 

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX has launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station for more than a week’s stay. It is SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA. The Falcon rocket blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Friday. The American, Canadian and Israeli executives are paying $55 million apiece for the rocket ride and their stay. Their chaperone is a former NASA astronaut. Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station for decades. NASA is finally getting into the act, after years of nixing visitors.

Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm

Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A fierce winter storm in the last stretch of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog, which ultimately forced six mushers to scratch the same day, now has cost three other mushers for sheltering their dogs instead of leaving them outside in the harsh conditions.

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

A new study finds that if the nations of the world live up to their promises, future climate change can be kept to within an international goal set by scientists. But it won't be the safest international goal. Wednesday's study says the world can keep warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. But that's only if short and long term promises to cut climate pollution are kept. Scientists say that's a big if.  The study also says a more protective climate goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is looking more and more unlikely.

FACT FOCUS: Posts maligning Disney lack evidence

FACT FOCUS: Posts maligning Disney lack evidence

Online posts are using flawed logic and false information to malign The Walt Disney Co. as sympathetic to pedophiles or predatory toward young children after the company publicly opposed a Florida bill banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have attempted to link Disney to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve highlighted Disney employee arrests as alleged evidence of a companywide problem. They’ve pointed to Disney prioritizing diverse content as evidence of the company “grooming” kids. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News