Sen. Chuck Grassley holding town hall event in Rock Rapids on Wednesday

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — As Election Day 2022 drifts ever closer, Iowa's longest-serving U.S. senator isn't letting up on public events.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is set to hold a town hall meeting from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Foster Community Center (404 First Ave.) in Rock Rapids as part of his annual 99 County Meetings push.

"You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent," Grassley said in a press release announcing the event.

The release goes on to say Grassley "takes and answers questions on any subject raised."

In November, Grassley, who's served in the U.S. Senate since 1981, is taking on Mike Franken. A Democrat from Sioux City, Franken spent 36 years in the U.S. Navy and obtained the rank of three-star admiral.