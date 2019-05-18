{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tried her hand at cleaning the streets Saturday afternoon as part of the 79th annual Tulip Festival.

After she and Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, declared the streets dirty, she and Mayor Deb De Haan set to work and started sweeping.

Her appearance -- in a Dutch costume -- proved to be a highlight for many of the parade goers lining the streets.

PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2019 Orange City Tulip Festival

+7 
+7 
Joni Ernst cleans streets
+7 
+7 
Steve King declares streets ready to be cleaned
+7 
+7 
Crack the whip
+7 
+7 
Cleaning the streets
+7 
+7 
Cowboy boots

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

While rain threatened to hamper the parade, it held off so that it was business as usual for the festival.

Bands, floats, royalty and -- get this -- wooden shoes made to look like cowboy boots were among they day's festivities.

Tulip Festival Queen Allison Haverdink and her court reigned over the three-day festival.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments