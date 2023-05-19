COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president.

Scott, the Senate's only Black Republican, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his intention to seek his party's nomination in 2024. His candidacy will test whether a more optimistic vision of America's future can resonate with GOP voters who elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.

The deeply religious 57-year-old former insurance broker made his grandfather's work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity. Yet he rejects the notion that racism remains a powerful force in society, and he cast his candidacy and rise from generational poverty as the realization of a dream only possible in America.

Scott, who last month formed an exploratory committee allowing him to raise and spend money while weighing a White House campaign, scheduled a formal announcement on Monday at Charleston Southern University, a private Baptist college and Scott's alma mater, in his hometown of North Charleston.

Scott already scheduled TV ads to begin airing in early voting states Iowa and New Hampshire early next week, the most significant advertising expenditure by a potential or declared candidate in the early stages of the 2024 nominating campaign.

He's trying to focus on hopeful themes and avoid divisive language to distinguish himself from the grievance-based politics favored by those leading the GOP field, such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to enter the race soon.

The senator refuses to frame his own life story around the country's racial inequities. He insists that those who disagree with his views on the issue are trying to "weaponize race to divide us," and "the truth of my life disproves their lies."

During a February visit to Iowa, which holds the first GOP presidential caucuses, Scott spoke of a "new American sunrise" rooted in collaboration.

"I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground, where we've created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts to our conservatism," he said.

Scott has his limits. During that same trip, he railed against political correctness in the same fashion as Trump and DeSantis.

"If you wanted a blueprint to ruin America, you'd keep doing exactly what Joe Biden has let the far left do to our country for the past two years," he said. "Tell every white kid they're oppressors. Tell Black and brown kids their destiny is grievance, not greatness."

Scott speaks often about his hardscrabble roots. He was raised by a single mother who worked long hours as a nurse's assistant to provide for him and his brother after her divorce from their father. Scott, who describes himself as a lackluster student, graduated from Charleston Southern University with a political science degree before opening an insurance business.

Scott's faith is an integral part of his political and personal story. Describing himself as a "born-again believer," Scott often quotes Scripture at campaign events, weaving his reliance on spiritual guidance into his stump speech and using "Faith in America" to describe his series of political appearances before joining the race.

On many issues, Scott aligns with mainstream GOP positions. He wants to reduce government spending and restrict abortion, saying he would sign a federal law to prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy if elected president.

Scott pushed the party on policing overhaul measures since the killing of George Floyd, and he occasionally criticized Trump's response to racial tensions.

Throughout their disagreements, though, Scott maintained a generally cordial relationship with Trump, saying in his book that the former president "listened intently" to his viewpoints on race-related issues.

Nikki Haley could be a more awkward rival for Scott. Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador, helped fuel Scott's political rise when she was South Carolina's governor and appointed him to the Senate in 2012.

Others in the GOP 2024 race include entrepreneur and "Woke, Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and radio show host Larry Elder. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are among those who are expected to announce campaigns soon.

Scott became the first Black senator from the South since just after the Civil War. In a 2014 special election to serve out the remainder of his term, he became the first Black candidate to win a statewide race in South Carolina since the Reconstruction era.

He easily won reelection last year and has long said his current term, which runs through 2029, would be his last.

As a senator, Scott has been a go-to Republican voice on issues including policing and was the GOP's chief negotiator on legislation that stalled in 2021. He has also spoken on the Senate floor about his personal experiences as a Black man in America.

Scott frequently mentions that his family made it "from cotton to Congress in one lifetime" — a reference to his grandfather.

If successful, Scott would be the first Black person to win the Republican presidential nomination and the second elected to the presidency, following Barack Obama in 2008.

