On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate has given final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. It's now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before a fast-approaching deadline.

» China’s Ukraine envoy has appealed to other governments to “stop sending weapons to the battlefield” and hold peace talks but gave no indication his trip to the region made any progress toward a settlement.

» An internal investigation finds that Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before died on her ninth day in custody.

» America’s surprisingly resilient job market may have delivered yet another month of solid hiring and pay gains in May, if economists’ forecasts prove to be correct.

» Dev Shah is the champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. His winning word was “psammophile” and he took home the winner's trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

» President Joe Biden fell onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday. The White House says Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag. The president delivered a commencement address, thanking graduates for choosing “service over self.”

» The Nuggets take Game 1 of the NBA Finals behind a big night from one of their stars, the Celtics keep their coach, the Blue Jays get all the runs they needed in the first inning and the Mets sweep the Phillies as part of a seven-game Major League Baseball schedule. Correspondent Mike Reeves reports.

» Days away from a default crisis, the U.S. Senate is dashing to wrap up work on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package.

» Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the slayings of two Michigan hunters.

» A structural engineer report issued just days before an Iowa apartment building partially collapsed indicated a wall of the century-old structure was in imminent risk of crumbling.

» Thousands of people have taken part in Jerusalem’s Pride parade, the first to take place under Israel’s most right-wing government ever.

» Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints.

» A judge in a civil case says a decorated Australian veteran unlawfully killed prisoners and committed other war crimes in Afghanistan.

» Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein, 28, has married Rajwa Alseif, 29, the scion of a prominent Saudi family in a palace celebration attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world.

» Across the U.S. economy, a number of industries are facing the same formidable challenge: Replenishing a workforce that is being diminished by a surge of retirements that began during the pandemic and has continued since.

» A new study says Earth has pushed past seven out of eight scientifically established safety limits and into “the danger zone,” not just for an overheating planet that’s losing its natural areas, but for well-being of people living on it.

» The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years.

About this program

Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.

Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.