Senate Republicans announce committee chairs for upcoming session

Iowa Senate Republicans announced the list of Senate committees and committee chairs for the upcoming legislative session on Thursday.

Senate Republicans added a Technology Committee. They also renamed the Human Resources Committee to the Health and Human Services Committee and the Labor and Business Relations Committee to the Workforce Committee.

“The first supermajority in the Iowa Senate in five decades is ready to deliver results for Iowans,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, said in a statement. “I am eager to get to work with my fellow Republican senators to help Iowans combat inflation, reduce barriers to job creation, and continue to implement our historic income tax cuts.”

Republicans picked up seats in the midterm election and are set to hold a 34-16 supermajority in the Senate. The majority gives them control of decision-making in the chamber and the ability to prevent Democrats from blocking gubernatorial appointments that require a two-thirds majority to be confirmed.

The chairs of the 17 committees will decide which bills will be considered in the committees before going to a full floor vote.

The Senate will not have an Education Reform Committee, a new committee House Republicans added for the next session that will be chaired by Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford and consider “bills containing significant reforms to our education system.”

The Senate’s education committee, which was previously chaired by Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton, will be led by Sen. Ken Rozenboom of Pella. Sinclair, who was elected Senate President last week, will chair the Government Oversight Committee.

The new Senate Technology Committee will deal with “information technology, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and other related policies,” according to the release. It will be chaired by Sen. Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire.

The 2023 legislative session begins on Jan. 9, 2023.

Senate Democrats have not chosen who will be ranking members of the committees and will likely choose in early December, a spokesperson for the caucus said.

The full list of committee chairs is below:

Agriculture: Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg

Appropriations: Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Ft. Dodge

Commerce: Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage

Education: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Pella

Ethics: Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway

Government Oversight: Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton

Health and Human Services: Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center

Judiciary: Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale

Natural Resources and Environment: Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden

Rules and Administration: Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes.

State Government: Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig

Technology: Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire

Transportation: Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville

Veterans Affairs: Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose

Ways and Means: Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs

Workforce: Sen. Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood