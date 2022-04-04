 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Senate will vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions ahead of a procedural vote to advance the nomination and as Democrats pressed to confirm Jackson by the end of the week. GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced last week that she would back Jackson.

All three Republicans said they did not expect to agree with all of Jackson's decisions, but that they found her well qualified. Romney said she “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

Find out more info on the proceedings here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Clear Lake monster terrorizes town

Despite a few days of rain and snow in the North Iowa region, it seems more than just geese have made their way north for spring. Clear Lake residents have reported seeing a large reptile moving throughout town, interrupting traffic.

Watch Now: Related Video

New deep water port adds threat to Congo's sea turtles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News