Sioux City Experts offer advice to weather RAGBRAI (and all those towns)

A ride this long can be daunting for new cyclists. Being prepared for the journey is key if the goal is making it from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River.

Two Albrecht Cycle Shop employees, Korey Smith and Steele Welcher, offered advice to those who are making their first attempt at completing RAGBRAI. Smith has completed two RAGBRAIs and has helped others complete many more and Welcher has 10 RAGBRAIs under his belt.