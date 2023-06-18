125 Years Ago

Saw Omaha’s Exposition: Sioux City will contribute largely to the crowds that will attend the Trans-Mississippi exposition at Omaha this summer, and a number of residents have already visited the exposition. Those who have seen it are pretty well agreed in their opinions – there is some disappointment, and it may have been a mistake on the advertisers’ part to persistently compare it to the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. But the Sioux City visitors believe the show will be a good one.

Kratz and Wigton Differ: Prof. H. E. Kratz, superintendent of the city schools, and E. D. Wigton, president of the board of education, hold different opinions regarding the value and efficacy of the system of half-yearly promotions now in operation in the high school. Kratz is a strongly for the system, citing how much quicker students can advance as well as how much a student is delayed if held back a half-term versus a full term. Wigton opposes the system as it multiplies the classes in high school as well as requires duplicated commencement exercises, complicating the system work.

100 Years Ago

Sioux City Hits in the Pinches: Sioux City took both ends of a double header from Saint Joseph Sunday with both scores being 4 to 3. The Packers got two runs in the first inning and added two more in the fourth for the first game. In the second game, the Packers started the same as the first. They counted twice on hits by Moore and Dennehey, along with a free passage from Metz.

1923 Sioux City Packers The 1923 Sioux City Packers are shown.

Sioux City Marines Hold Picnic: On Sunday, 75 ex-marines and their families assembled for the first exclusive Marine picnic ever held here. The former Marines took their dinners with them, but refreshments such as ice-cream, soda, and cigars were provided by the committee and donated by the firms of the city. Sergeant Robert L. Birt, recruiting sergeant here, stated the picnic would lead up to the organization of a club of ex-Marines living in the vicinity, affiliated with the National Marine Corps Association.

50 Years Ago

IBP Treats Texans and Vice Versa, Oh Boy and How!: Giant Iowa Beef Processors, Inc., and so big Texas staged parties for each other over the weekend. The major event was the groundbreaking Saturday afternoon for Iowa Beef’s planned new processing plant to be located in a wheat field east of Amarillo, though the party began early when 150 Amarillo “ambassadors” boarded an orange-colored jetliner for Sioux City. After visiting Iowa Beef headquarters in Dakota City and having a social hour and luncheon, the enjoyment shifted back to Amarillo with four planeloads of people making the trip.

1973 IBP aerial This aerial shot shows IBP circa 1973.

Traditional Ideas Laid Aside At Seminar: On Morningside College campus over the last two weeks, English teachers have laid to rest some traditional ideas on how to teach literature to young people. The summer institute’s goal was survey popular literature to see what youngsters like to read and why. The group also explored different ways to encourage pupils to express themselves in poetry and prose. Lecturers included Dr. Lori Clarke, an assistant professor at the University of Utah; Dana Wall, division head of English for Sioux City Public Schools; Dr. john Conner of the University of Iowa’s Education department among others.

1998 - Art Center Cancer exhibit 1 A Sioux City Art Center cancer exhibit is shown in 1998.

1998 - Art Center Cancer Exhibit 2 A Sioux City Art Center cancer exhibit is shown in 1998.

25 Years Ago

Art Helps People Cope with Cancer: Cancer patients, survivors, friends, families, and caregivers are teaming up this week with a pair of artists to make a multimedia art exhibit. Artists Jane Gilmor of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sandra Menefee-Taylor of St. Paul, Minn., began one-day workshops on Tuesday to create an addition to their current Project, Wisdom Passage, a bridge-shaped house created as a culmination of the writings and drawings of patients and caregivers at HealthEast and St. Joseph’s hospital in St. Paul. The workshops and exhibit are sponsored by the Sioux City Art Center and the Siouxland Regional Cancer Center.

Seniors Learn How to Surf the Net: About 40 residents at North Park Senior Living Community learned about the World Wide Web and email at a special program on Wednesday, led by Cathy Seaton, a software trainer at Gateway. Some participants had never touched a computer, and others had been using the Net for years. Frances Dornan never uses a computer but decided to attend the session out of curiosity. Mary Bomgaars had a computer never had internet access, and recently decided it was time to join friends and relatives online. Bomgaars says it’s the thing of the future. Dwight Herrizk enjoys the computer’s ability to keep his mind occupied and says other people could benefit from learning about technology.