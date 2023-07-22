The Sioux City Journal is moving.

After more than 50 years at 515 Pavonia St., we’re headed to 2802 Castles Gate Drive in the Whispering Creek area.

The address will be effective Tuesday, but we won’t physically be in the building until later this year. Employees, as a result, will work from home.

If you have letters to the editor, news releases or other mail you’d like us to get, send it to the new address. We’ll check the mail daily.

Sioux City Journal Journal Communications operations will move July 25 from 515 Pavonia St. to 2802 Castles Gate Drive.

If you need to contact someone, call (712) 293-4327 and Jean Hansen will direct your call to the proper person. If you have questions about your subscription, purchasing Sioux City Journal books or placing ads, she can help.

While we know this will be a short-term inconvenience, we’re excited about our new location and the opportunities it offers.

When we’re ready to open, we’ll let you know and you can stop by and say hello.

In the meantime, business continues as usual -- you can find us online 24 hours a day at siouxcityjournal.com and in print Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.