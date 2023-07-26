SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Neighborhood Network is inviting residents to celebrate National Night Out from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1.

National Night Out is a local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie.

Residents in neighborhoods throughout Sioux City and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and representatives of City Police and Fire Departments as well as area agencies and organizations.

The following Sioux City neighborhoods will be hosting events with free food and fun games, bounce houses at the following locations:

Grandma Moos Park: 221 Cecelia Street

Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard

Cook Park: 505 Market St.

Dale Street Park: 1514 Dale St.

Latham Park: 1915 South Lemon St.

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Ave.

St. John Lutheran Church: 2801 Jackson St.

Leeds Splash Pad: 3810 41st St.

Sioux City Neighborhood Network and all of the neighborhood groups would like to say thank you to the many sponsors that make these events possible.

For more information on National Night Out, residents may contact Sioux City’s Neighborhood Network President, Rick Arnold, at 712-251-8877.