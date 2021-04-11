Siouxland colleges plan in-person graduation ceremonies after COVID-19-related disruptions last year

A year after area colleges were forced to postpone or cancel spring graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19, all of the schools will hold hold in-person commencements this year. To keep students and attendees safe, several schools are using outdoor spaces as venues and requiring masks, and social distancing.
Here is a look at ceremonies for each of the colleges in Siouxland.
Morningside University
Last year, Morningside postponed its undergraduate commencement until August and moved the ceremony to Elwood Olsen Stadium to allow for greater social distancing. Traditionally, the ceremony has been held in early May on the front lawn of the campus.
Commencement for the class of 2021 is set for 2 p.m. on May 15 at Olsen Stadium.
“We chose Elwood Olsen Stadium because of its large capacity, making it easier for the family and friends of the graduates to socially distance themselves,” said Carly Hanson, associate vice president for marketing and communication.
Face coverings will be required.
Morningside's graduate commencement will take place at 3 p.m. on June 12 at a location to be determined.
Briar Cliff University
Last year, Briar Cliff moved its graduation ceremonyfrom May to September. Added to the event to the school's schedule of homecoming activities, the commencement was held at the Tyson Events Center, rather than the smaller Orpheum Theatre, the site of recent graduations for the college.
Commencement for the class of 2021 will take place at 10 a.m. on May 8 at the Tyson. Graduates will be given four guest tickets each. Livestream will be available.
Suzie Fischer, director of marketing and busines development, said the ceremony will be similar to previous years with the addition of physical distancing and required masks. The guests will also complete a Charger Health Check in advance to ensure they are symptom-free.
Dordt University
Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. May 7 at the B.J. Haan Auditorium on the Sioux Center campus.
Graduates will be given four tickets each, but the guests might be seated in the B.J. Haan Auditorium, the De Witt Gymnasium or the Recreation Center. The three locations provide proper social distancing, said Sarah Moss, director of marketing and communication.
“We will livestream the ceremony at the De Witt Gymnasium and the Recreation Center, and we plan to partner with a production team as well as the Dordt Media Network to make sure that the viewing experience is excellent,” Moss said.
Buena Vista University
On the weekend of May 8-9, Buena Vista will honor both the class of 2020 and class of 2021.
Class of 2021 undergraduate baccalaureate will take place at 9 a.m. May 8 at the J. Leslie Rollins Stadium. The commencement procession will start at the Victory Arch at 1 p.m. and enter J. Leslie Rollins Stadium at 1:15 p.m.
Class of 2020 undergraduates and 2021 master’s commencement will take place on May 9. The commencement procession will start at the Victory Arch at 10:45 a.m. and enter J. Leslie Rollins Stadium at 11 a.m.
The class of 2020 undergraduate commencement will start at the Victory Arch at 3:15 p.m. and enter J. Leslie Rollins Stadium at 3:30 p.m.
“We know how many of our students rely on the support of their loved ones, so it was important that we hold commencement in a space where family and friends can celebrate alongside their graduate,” said Kelsey Clausen, senior director of communications.
Clausen said it was important to find a way to safely offer in-person ceremonies to celebrate students’ achievements.
“BVU’s size allows the university to safely hold such an event this year, and for that we are grateful,” she said.
Mitigation efforts include spreading across two days and allowing graduates to invite up to six guests.
Northwestern College
Commencement will be held May 6-8 indoor and in-person. Livestream will be available.
Nursing pinning ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on May 6 at the Christ Chapel.
Senior honors ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on May 7 at the Christ Chapel. The baccalaureate will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Rowenhorst Student Center.
Commencement for all graduates will occur at 10 a.m. on May 8 at the Rowenhorst Student Center. A graduate school and adult learning reception will take place at the Ramaker Center Fireside Lounge following commencement.
In-person ceremonies offer the most personal way to celebrate the accomplishments of the students, said Duane Beeson, director of marketing and communications.
“In addition, many of the attendees will have been vaccinated by then, and the COVID-19 numbers among our constituency have decreased greatly over the last several months,” he said.
Tickets will be required for admission and all students will receive up to four. Two extra tickets can be requested but will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Face coverings will be required.
Beeson said the baccalaureate was moved to a different location than past years to offer greater capacity.
“With the plans we have in place, we can provide our graduates and their families with a special event in a safe manner,” he said.
Wayne State College
The undergraduate classes of 2020 and 2021 will be honored on May 8 at the Willow Bowl.
Class of 2020, 2021 and summer 2021 master’s graduates will take place at 10 a.m. The spring 2021 and summer 2021 bachelor’s graduates will take place at 1 p.m., followed by the 2020 bachelor’s graduates at 4 p.m.
Jay Collier, director of college relations, said it is exciting to have an in-person ceremony and a special ceremony for 2020 graduates, whose commencement was postponed last spring due to the pandemic.
He said school officials are working with the local public health to make sure safe practices will be followed.
Northeast Community College
Commencement will take place May 21- 22.
Director of public relations James Curry said the college is still putting together logistics. He said because the semester started in late January, the end of the semester was been pushed back.
University of South Dakota
Commencement will take place on May 8 at the DakotaDome. Livestream will be available.
Undergraduate ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the graduate and professional ceremony at 3 p.m. at the DakotaDome.
Face coverings will be required and students were allowed four guests and had to RSVP by the end of March.
Northwest Iowa Community College
Commencement will take place on May 14 indoors at the Lifelong Learning & Recreation Center.
The ceremony has been split into two sections, Kolbaum said. The nursing program will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony for other graduates at 1:30 p.m.
Graduates will receive up to five tickets for family and friends.
College leaders were committed to holding an in-person ceremony, said Kristin Kolbaum, director of marketing and communications.
“For many of NCC’s employees and board members, graduation is the absolute best day of the year when we collectively celebrate our students’ accomplishments,” she said.
Kolbaum said last spring graduation was held virtually and it did not have the same celebratory feeling for those involved.
“This gives us the opportunity to clean in-between the ceremonies and allows for social distancing at the ceremonies,” she said.
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Commencement will take place May 13 at the Tyson Event Center.
For social distancing purposes, there will be three separate ceremonies -- health sciences programs at 2 p.m.; career and technical programs at 4 p.m. and arts and sciences, high school equivalency, and gateway to college programs at 6 p.m.
“We are very excited to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of our students together with our college community,” said WITCC President Terry Murrell.