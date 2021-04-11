Siouxland colleges plan in-person graduation ceremonies after COVID-19-related disruptions last year

Commencement for the class of 2021 will take place at 10 a.m. on May 8 at the Tyson. Graduates will be given four guest tickets each. Livestream will be available.

Suzie Fischer, director of marketing and busines development, said the ceremony will be similar to previous years with the addition of physical distancing and required masks. The guests will also complete a Charger Health Check in advance to ensure they are symptom-free.

Dordt University

Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. May 7 at the B.J. Haan Auditorium on the Sioux Center campus.

Graduates will be given four tickets each, but the guests might be seated in the B.J. Haan Auditorium, the De Witt Gymnasium or the Recreation Center. The three locations provide proper social distancing, said Sarah Moss, director of marketing and communication.

“We will livestream the ceremony at the De Witt Gymnasium and the Recreation Center, and we plan to partner with a production team as well as the Dordt Media Network to make sure that the viewing experience is excellent,” Moss said.

Buena Vista University

On the weekend of May 8-9, Buena Vista will honor both the class of 2020 and class of 2021.