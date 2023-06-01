SIOUX CITY -- SUX Pride kicked off Pride Month with its annual parade on Thursday.

At 5 p.m. crowds of people gathered at the Long Lines Center downtown to prepare floats and line up to walk down Historic 4th Street. A diverse crowd of people were in attendance, from local businesses and organizations to people just looking to participate.

"My favorite part is just seeing the variety of people and everybody feeling welcomed and free to be who they are," said Melinda Zobel, who was working one of the barricades. "It's just always colorful and fun, and you know, the people are great."

While some people were just there to walk and support, some opted to drive floats, adorned with LGBTQ pride flags and other rainbow decorations.

“Today we’re here and throwing candy and representing that the Unitarian Church is LGBT friendly," said Hope Fawcett, a member of the First Unitarian Church of Sioux City, who had a float in the parade.

While Pride Month is a time to celebrate, it also has become a time for the community to come together in light of the politicization of LGBTQ issues in Iowa legislature.

PHOTOS: Siouxland Pride Parade Close Participants ride down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Parade held in downtown Sioux City Thursday, June 1, 2023. Daisy Rodriguez rides in the back of a pickup with Trixxie during the annual Pride Parade. Participants walk sown Fourth Street during the annual Pride Parade. People march in the annual Pride Parade. Parade marshal Treyla Lee holds a photo of her mother, Flora Lee, while tossing candy from a car during the annual Pride Parade held in downtown Sioux City Thursday, June 1, 2023. Lee was chosen to honor her mother, Flora Lee, a long-time community leader, passed away suddenly on April 27. Participants march under a rainbow lighted skywalk during the annual Pride Parade. Participants move down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Parade. Jamie Hunting of Sioux City holds the Siouxland Pride alliance flag before the start of the annual Pride Parade.

"You know just because people are becoming more accepted doesn't mean we are there yet," said Zobel. "There's still some risk in getting out there and being seen."

Bans preventing transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming medical care, the teaching of sexual orientation through sixth grade and forcing students in K-12 schools to use bathrooms that align with their biological sex are currently affecting LGBTQ people in Iowa.

“There is so much anti-gay legislation that essentially, we are reverting back to Stonewall," said Sal Engle, a participant in the parade. "I think pride is a way of us showing that we're here, we're queer and we're not going anywhere."

The Stonewall riot took place on June 28, 1969 at a gay bar in New York City and is viewed by many as the beginning of the movement for LGBTQ rights in the U.S.

Nonetheless, the LGBTQ community in Sioux City are making themselves known and sharing the importance of having celebrations like Pride in the local community.

"It's definitely important to have events like this in Sioux City, so that the people who live here feel validated," said Zobel. "At this point it's just important that people know that there's other people like them and there's people that care about them."

There will be a variety of other pride-related events as part of SUX Pride Festival Weekend through Sunday, June 4.