On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Debt limit talks have entered an encouraging new phase as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have tapped top emissaries to negotiate a deal to avert an unprecedented national default. The president also cut his upcoming overseas trip short in hopes of closing out a deal before the end of the month.

» Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto.

» The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all.

» Officials say five people are now confirmed dead in northern Italy following floods from rain-swollen rivers. Officials are warning the rivers could again burst their banks as rain continues.

» YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content.

» In sports, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets outduel LeBron James and the Lakers, the Spurs are the victors in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, Doc Rivers is out in Philadelphia, the Rangers and Twins win interleague matchups of division leaders, and the Rays continue to shine.

» OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT, told Congress that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.

» President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders have opened their second meeting on talks over raising the debt limit. Biden is meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

» The Justice Department has announced a series of criminal cases tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple’s software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.

» A lawyer has asked a London judge to allow Prince Harry to challenge the government's denial of his request to pay for police protection when he visits the U.K.

» The Swedish singer who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad “Tattoo,” has returned to Sweden, saying she was proud to have won the contest twice and became the second person in Eurovision history to win a second time.

» China's military says it is prepared to “resolutely smash any form of Taiwan independence” as the U.S. prepares to accelerate the sale of defensive weapons to the self-governing island democracy.

» The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs.

» Draft Lottery day has arrived, and the NBA is about to learn which team will win the chance to select Victor Wembanyama next month.

» More than a century after the U.S. started selling oil leases on public lands, the Biden administration is seeking to let conservationists lease government property to restore it.