Starlink satellite train puts on show above Nebraska Thursday, plans Friday encore
SpaceX Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 26th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Tuesday.

 John Raoux, Associated Press

This footage was filmed and produced 4 May 2021. On Tuesday, May 4th, which is also called “Star Wars Day,” SpaceX launched another 60 Starlink satellites. The satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida around 3 pm. It also used Falcon 9 booster. Lines of lights created by the satellites could be spotted from different parts of the US. Video Location: Portland, OR, US

The long line of lights gliding through the night sky Thursday were brought to you by Elon Musk.

The Tesla founder also owns SpaceX, and its latest launch of Starlink satellites was visible above much of the U.S. -- including Nebraska.

On the Nebraska through the Lens Facebook page, more than 150 reports ranged from Axtell to York -- and dozens of towns in between. Someone in Omaha called 911, though phones in the Lincoln dispatch center were quiet.

SpaceX launched a rocket bearing Starlink 25 -- 60 internet satellites -- on Tuesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will join more than 1,300 Starlink satellites already in orbit.

Viewers have described them as a train, or like a string of pearls. “They’re odd,” said Jim Kvasnicka, former president of the Lincoln’s Prairie Astronomy Club. “The first time you see them, they’re completely different than what you’ve seen before.”

They’re scheduled to make another flyover at 9:54 p.m. Friday, according to the website findstarlink.com, which suggests looking from the northwest toward the south.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

