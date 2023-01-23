 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead, 1 injured and taken to UIHC after fall from scaffold at Farmtek in Dyersville

One man was killed and another was injured in a fall from a scaffold last week in Dyersville, according to a news release from the city's chief of police.

At 8:37 a.m. Thursday, emergency responders were dispatched for an industrial accident at Farmtek, at 1440 Field of Dreams Way in southwest Dyersville. Police found two victims who had fallen about 20 feet from a portable scaffold. One was not breathing and police began CPR.

One who fell was identified as 50-year-old Bruce Bockenstedt of Manchester. He was transported to a Dyersville hospital and did not survive his injuries.

The other was transported to a Dubuque hospital and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police did not have an update on his status.

The accident remains under investigation.

