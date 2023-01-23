1 dead, 1 injured and taken to UIHC after fall from scaffold at Farmtek in Dyersville

IOWA CITY - A small bouquet of gold carnations brightened the gray, icy skies that blanketed Iowa City on Wednesday.

Chris Street would have liked the flowers that were placed by an unknown admirer in the median of the intersection where the Iowa basketball player was tragically killed Tuesday night in a threevehicle accident.

Teammates, coaches and fans of the Hawkeye junior forward began a long, painful recovery process Wednesday, realizing that fate had ended Street's promising career.

"It's still so hard to believe," said sophomore guard Kevin Skillett, a former United Township prep who was one of a few teammates on the scene shortly after the accident. "We were all there eating with him just 15, 20 minutes earlier."

While Iowa City Police began their investigation of the accident, Iowa athletic officials announced that Saturday's scheduled game at Penn State had also been postponed.

The game against the Nittany Lions as well as Wednesday's game against Northwestern will be rescheduled, but no announcement is expected until next week.

Iowa's next scheduled game is Jan. 28 at Michigan State.

An ice storm forced Iowa Coach Tom Davis to cancel a planned team meeting Wednesday, but several Hawkeye players visited the arena to comfort each other. Most planned to spend Wednesday night together.

Davis did meet with his team late Tuesday night in a session Skillett understandably described as extremely emotional.

"It's hard for us to understand," he said. "I'm thankful we're not playing this week. Basketball doesn't seem very significant now."

Basketball was the reason Street was at the Highlander Inn in the first place.

He had just completed dinner with his teammates at the Highlander Supper Club and left early with his girlfriend, Kim Vinton, so Street could attend a night class.

Iowa City Police Chief R.J. Winkelhake said his department's investigation of the events that led to Street's death remains in the preliminary stages.

No charges have been filed, although the signs indicate the accident may have been Street's fault.

"Right now, it's not so easy for us to say that this is what happened 1, 2, 3," Winkelhake said. "There are some indications as to what to occured, but we are just beginning to piece everything together."

What is known is that the Chrysler LeBaron driven by Street was hit by a snowplow owned by Johnson County and driven by Charles Pence, who told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that the collision was unavoidable.

"I didn't have time to honk the horn. I hit the brakes but I had no place to go. He just didn't see me," Pence said.

Pence, 28, was taking the plow home as the county prepared to combat an ice storm that blanketed the Iowa City area Wednesday.

The straight blade of the snow plow struck Street's car and pushed it across the median, rolling it into the path of a vehicle driven by Thelma Frauenholtz of rural West Branch, Iowa.

Vinton, who was out of the car when rescue personnel arrived at the scene, remains in stable condition at University Hospitals. Frauenholtz was treated and released from Mercy Hospital in Iowa City with only minor injuries.

Street, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene by Johnson County Medical Examiner T.T. Bozek, who cited head injuries as the cause of death.

Funeral services for the Hawkeye player are scheduled for Friday morning in his hometown of Indianola, Iowa.

Skies were clear and the highway was not snow or icecovered at the time of the accident. Pence said the accident occured so quickly, he is struggling to sort through all of the details. He does remember seeing the car pull slowly onto the highway.

"If he would have been in a hurry, he would have missed me," Pence said.