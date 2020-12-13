10 questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

State officials said barring any unforeseen bumps in the road, they expect to receive a first batch of the Pfizer vaccine this coming week, and then more deliveries each week through December. State officials said the first batch of Moderna’s vaccine should be delivered the week of December 20.

Between the two, Iowa officials expect to receive 172,000 doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines in December.

In Nebraska Pfizer's vaccine is headed to several of the state's hospitals after it received the initial go-ahead from a government panel on Thursday. Gov. Pete Ricketts said he expects a first shipment of about 15,600 doses. Nearly 4,000 of those doses will go to Lincoln's two hospital systems, which could start vaccinating front-line employees as early as Monday.

The Moderna vaccine could get FDA approval later this month, and Ricketts has said he hopes to have as many as 100,000 doses of the two vaccines available in Nebraska by the end of the year.

No hospital systems in Nebraska are planning to require employees to get vaccinated, although it's assumed most will choose to. Along with front-line health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be among the first to get vaccinated.