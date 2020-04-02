100,000 jobless claims in Iowa in two weeks due to coronavirus epidemic

Thursday’s state report topped last week’s numbers when 41,890 Iowans filed for weekly unemployment benefits totaling $10,674,712.

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.

A $2.2 trillion federally enacted economic rescue package also will provide idled Iowa workers unemployment benefits of an additional $600 a week.

The maximum number of weeks a claimant is eligible is 26 weeks, the agency said. But, if a claimant is working part-time and reporting wages, the number of weeks is extended due to only receiving a partial payment each week.

Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs and the surge in weekly applications nationally reflected the damage the viral outbreak has inflicted on the Iowa and U.S. economies.

Iowa Workforce Development officials say they continue to process unemployment insurance claims in a timely fashion. However, the agency is not authorized to release payments and it may be several weeks before they are made, according to a department news release.