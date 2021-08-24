 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop near Lexington
0 Comments
editor's pick

11 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop near Lexington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11lbs fentanyl

Eleven pounds of suspected fentanyl was seized following a traffic stop west of Lexington Monday on Interstate 80.

 Nebraska State Patrol, courtesy

LEXINGTON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington.

During the traffic stop, a NSP news release said, the trooper and a Dawson County sheriff’s deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and other charges. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

According to the DEA, 11 pounds of fentanyl is enough for about 2.5 million lethal doses.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News