13,000 yards and millions of dollars later, Omaha's cleanup of lead contaminated soil continues

OMAHA -- For more than 20 years, Omaha has been the focus of what has been called the federal government’s largest-ever cleanup of lead-contaminated yards.

Soil has been replaced in more than 13,000 Omaha yards, and hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent. When the EPA undertook the project, it described Omaha as one of the nation’s top environmental priorities, saying Omaha was its largest-ever cleanup of lead-contaminated yards.

Officials charged with protecting public health say the EPA’s massive undertaking through its Superfund program has been effective. Both the EPA and the Douglas County Health Department point to the decline in local children testing high for lead as an indication of success. Health officials also note that an aggressive effort to target other sources of lead, notably deteriorating house paint, has helped.

“It definitely has, you can look at numbers themselves,” said Naudia McCracken, supervisor of the county’s lead poisoning prevention program.

In 1999, 36.6% of Douglas County children tested had elevated lead levels, while in recent years the number has been averaging about 2%.

Since 2011, about 150 to 250 children have tested high annually, down from 1,178 in 2001.

Lead is commonplace in the environment, and the pandemic brought a reminder that outreach is crucial to protecting children.

Even while the city of Omaha kept up a steady pace replacing soil, efforts by the county to test children and reduce household risks suffered a setback. The Health Department was unable to go into at-risk homes to help with interior lead dust, and it saw a roughly 22% drop in children being tested for lead poisoning.

A years-long, Omaha-specific, cooperative federal-local effort targeting children had enabled the county in 2019 to test 21,5000 children — an all-time high, McCracken said. About 27,000 children live in eastern Omaha where the risk is highest due to the older stock of housing and lingering lead dust from industry. Most children testing high are from eastern Omaha, but high test results can be found throughout the county.

The number of children being tested has started to rebound, McCracken said, adding that she expects testing to accelerate this fall as more programs resume.

“We’re still nowhere near where we were in 2019, that’s why it’s so important for us to advocate,” she said.

Factors that led to the drop in testing, according to McCracken: closed schools meant that school-based health care couldn’t reach children; shuttered public health programs that focused on mothers also meant fewer kids were being reached; inability to go into homes meant that household hazards were less likely to be remedied; medical workers were redirected to the pandemic; and there was a shortage of lead testing equipment.

Any child can be at risk of lead poisoning because the metal has been so ubiquitous in modern life.

Gasoline used to contain lead, so if great-grandpa was a shade-tree mechanic, the yard where he worked could be contaminated. Homes built before 1978 likely contain some lead paint, and as the paint deteriorates, children can inadvertently ingest the dust. Lead pipes and solder can leach lead into drinking water (especially if hot tap water is used in cooking or making formula or if the home has a water softener). Hobbies and jobs can bring lead into homes. And some imported candies, spices and jewelry have high levels of lead.

Exposure to lead from imported spices is the second leading cause of lead poisoning in Douglas County, affecting the metro area’s refugee communities mainly. (These are mostly spices brought to the U.S. by families for personal use, not those in grocery stores.)

But in Omaha, children historically were at an unusually high risk because of the city’s history as a lead smelting and battery processing center. For more than a century, industry sent hundreds of tons of lead emissions into the air, according to the EPA, and it settled in yards across eastern Omaha.

The EPA spent $222 million testing and replacing soil. It tested more than 42,000 residential yards, day cares, churches and parks, and found more than 14,000 parcels contaminated enough to require soil replacement. The agency spent millions more on efforts associated with the cleanup from scientific and legal research to public outreach and overall management of the many moving pieces.

The EPA continues to fund work in Douglas County, about $5 million annually, even though it no longer is managing the soil program. The city receives $3.1 million each year to test and clean up soil and stabilize exterior lead paint. The county receives $1.8 million annually to track testing of children and help families with concerns. This includes free inspections of homes built before 1978 (if children ages 7 and younger frequent the home) and testing dust inside homes where soil tests have been high. Qualified families receive a free HEPA vacuum, which aids in safely cleaning a home with lead dust.

Steve Zivny, who is program manager for the city’s efforts, said Omaha will clean up about 100 yards this year — on par with recent years. When the city took over the site in 2016, there were about 1,200 contaminated properties remaining. Now, about 560 remain, he said.

Lead is considered a health risk to young children whose neurological systems are still developing. Lead poisoning can slow one’s learning ability and enhance behavioral problems. That’s why county health officials recommend that all children ages 7 and younger be tested.

Zivny said homeowners can find out if their yard has been tested and cleaned up by checking a registry at omahalead.org.

“This is a great resource for anyone looking to rent or buy a lead safe property,” he said.

Yards that remain to be cleaned up are typically those where an owner has denied access to the government. Zivny said changes in homeownership and public education have been key drivers in the city’s ability to chip away at the numbers.

Soil testing and replacement is free, and the work will continue in the near term — the EPA is preparing another set of seven-year contracts with the city and county.