$150 million Bennington school bond issue fails in Tuesday's election

Plans for a $150 million bond issue in the Bennington Public Schools have come to an end after months of debate within the community.

The proposal failed to pass Tuesday night with more than 67% of voters — 4,106 — casting ballots against the bond issue, according to the latest election results. About 2,015 voted for it.

The bond issue would have included the construction of a second high school, more classrooms, security upgrades, a stadium, a track and other athletic facilities.

District officials have said the second high school is urgently needed to accommodate the district’s growing population.

Over the next five years, Bennington’s high school enrollment is projected to grow to nearly 1,600 students, though the building was constructed for only 1,150.

Bennington’s path to the bond election has been contentious because of debates over location, construction details and district finances.

District officials approved a land purchase for the second high school in July and later rescinded the offer after parents expressed concerns over the location.

The land was near a Douglas County landfill that was closed in 1989. Many parents said they didn’t approve of the purchase despite an environmental study that deemed the land safe for the second high school.

Residents also have said the district isn’t in a good position for a bond issue, arguing that Bennington’s high tax levy and debt will put an even heavier burden on taxpayers.

The bond issue would have boosted the district’s tax levy by 10 cents per $100 of assessed value. That would cost an extra $300 a year for the owner of a home assessed at $300,000.

“The purpose of opposing this bond isn’t to inhibit growth. We know we need to build more schools eventually,” said Bennington parent Erin Kloke in an email. “But we want to slow down the chaos and vote in three new board members who can do a thorough review of the needs versus wants, accurately assess the economic environment, implement cost effective solutions and create a new and fiscally responsible bond.”

The latest election results show that Mark Byars, the only incumbent who was running Tuesday night, was not re-elected. He is currently the board president and has been on the board since 2015.

The three challengers who were elected are Steve Shannon, Kristi Ryan and Jeremy Dick. Both Shannon and Dick have publicly expressed they were against the bond.

“It’s a good feeling to know that the system still works. The voters researched both sides and let their voices be heard last night,” said Jennifer Sedlacek, a former Bennington district parent. “It is a great day for Bennington to have a new school board who should take this to heart and make some critical changes.”

In a statement sent out Wednesday, the school district said it will be moving forward by creating a plan to manage enrollment and class size as much as possible.

“Bennington Public Schools appreciates residents for getting out and voting on the bond issue,” the statement said. “The district is working on developing a plan on how we can continue to engage community members on the future of the district.”