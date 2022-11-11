$150 million Bennington school bond issue fails in Tuesday's election

LAUREN WAGNER
Omaha World-Herald
Plans for a $150 million bond issue in the Bennington Public Schools have come to an end after months of debate within the community.
The proposal failed to pass Tuesday night with more than 67% of voters — 4,106 — casting ballots against the bond issue, according to the latest election results. About 2,015 voted for it.
The bond issue would have included the construction of a second high school, more classrooms, security upgrades, a stadium, a track and other athletic facilities.
District officials have said the second high school is urgently needed to accommodate the district’s growing population.
Over the next five years, Bennington’s high school enrollment is projected to grow to nearly 1,600 students, though the building was constructed for only 1,150.
Bennington’s path to the bond election has been contentious because of debates over location, construction details and district finances.
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally District officials approved a land purchase for the second high school in July and later rescinded the offer after parents expressed concerns over the location. The land was near a Douglas County landfill that was closed in 1989. Many parents said they didn’t approve of the purchase despite an environmental study that deemed the land safe for the second high school. Residents also have said the district isn’t in a good position for a bond issue, arguing that Bennington’s high tax levy and debt will put an even heavier burden on taxpayers. The bond issue would have boosted the district’s tax levy by 10 cents per $100 of assessed value. That would cost an extra $300 a year for the owner of a home assessed at $300,000. “The purpose of opposing this bond isn’t to inhibit growth. We know we need to build more schools eventually,” said Bennington parent Erin Kloke in an email. “But we want to slow down the chaos and vote in three new board members who can do a thorough review of the needs versus wants, accurately assess the economic environment, implement cost effective solutions and create a new and fiscally responsible bond.” The latest election results show that Mark Byars, the only incumbent who was running Tuesday night, was not re-elected. He is currently the board president and has been on the board since 2015. The three challengers who were elected are Steve Shannon, Kristi Ryan and Jeremy Dick. Both Shannon and Dick have publicly expressed they were against the bond. “It’s a good feeling to know that the system still works. The voters researched both sides and let their voices be heard last night,” said Jennifer Sedlacek, a former Bennington district parent. “It is a great day for Bennington to have a new school board who should take this to heart and make some critical changes.” In a statement sent out Wednesday, the school district said it will be moving forward by creating a plan to manage enrollment and class size as much as possible.
“Bennington Public Schools appreciates residents for getting out and voting on the bond issue,” the statement said. “The district is working on developing a plan on how we can continue to engage community members on the future of the district.”
Photos: Scenes from the Nov. 8 general election
Jim Pillen election night/web only
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait on the official results on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for votes to be counted during an election night party on Tuesday at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen speaks to supporters as they wait for early returns during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen poses with supporters during his election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Media outlets set up ahead of Jim Pillen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Queer Choir LNK performs at the election night party of of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks, 11.8
Supporters of Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, gather at the campaign's election night party at Lincoln Station on Tuesday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks/Web only
Juju Tyner, director of Queer Choir LNK (left), embraces Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday at Lincoln Station in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night/Web only
Jim Pillen's running mate, Joe Kelly, speaks to reporters during an election night party on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Polling location
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Polling location
Voters cast their ballots at the First Christian Church on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election 2022 Nebraska
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party for Blood at the Omaha Firefighters Hall on Tuesday.
Anna Reed, Omaha World-Herald
Election 2022 Nebraska House/Web only
Democratic congressional candidate for Nebraska's 2nd District Tony Vargas (right) hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, while campaigning in Omaha on Tuesday.
Eileen T. Meslar, Omaha World-Herald
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm12b
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm04
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bacon photo from Tuesday/Web only
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge in Omaha on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Election 2022 Nebraska/Web only
Volunteer Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson Library branch in Omaha on Tuesday. Nebraska voters were deciding on Tuesday whether to amend the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the Legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements.
Chris Machian, World-Herald
Election 2022 Nebraska/Web only
Homer Wesson (right) votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Tuesday in Omaha. The birthplace of Malcolm X is located on the foundation's property.
Chris Machian, Omaha World-Herald
Election-2022-Flood
Rep. Mike Flood speaks to a reporter at his election night party on Tuesday at the Divot Convention Center in Norfolk.
Hayden Rooney, Nebraska News Service
Pat Condon, Russ Barger/Web only
Lancaster County Attorney incumbent Pat Condon (left) poses with District 26 legislative candidate Russ Barger in the One Eleven event space on Tuesday in Lincoln.
Evan Dondlinger, Nebraska News Service
Election 2022-Pillen/Web only
Former Nebraska Head football coach Tom Osborne gives the crowd at the Jim Pillen election party in Lincoln a welcome speech. "He'll make a great governor," Osborne said.
Sammy Smith, Nebraska News Service
Jim Pillen election night
Supporters of gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen wait for him to take the stage on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Supporters cheer as Jim Pillen takes the stage to claim victory in the 2022 gubernatorial election on Tuesday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jim Pillen election night
Republican Jim Pillen speaks at his election night party in Lincoln after winning the governor's race in Nebraska on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Election-2022-Brooks/Web only
Democratic nominee for the 1st District congressional seat, Patty Pansing Brooks, reacting to her initial poll results. She took an early lead against Republican opponent Mike Flood.
Mady Vinci, Nebraska News Service
Democrats election night, 11.8
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers at her election party on Tuesday at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Patty Pansing Brooks
Patty Pansing Brooks and her son, Taylor Brooks, watch as the Lincoln Queer Choir takes the stage during her election night celebration at Lincoln Station Great Hall on Tuesday.
Naomi Delkamiller, Nebraska News Service
Democrats election night, 11.8
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, speaks on stage to thank her campaign staffers on Tuesday at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8/Web only
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, the Democratic nominee in the race to represent Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, thanks her campaign staffers on Tuesday, at her election party at Lincoln Station.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8
Jane Raybould (left) embraces her husband, Pepe Herrero, on Tuesday at an election night party in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Democrats election night, 11.8
Jane Raybould (right) looks at results with supporters (from left) Carl Eskridge and Dennis Crawford at an election night party Tuesday in Lincoln. Raybould, who serves on the Lincoln City Council, was elected to serve District 28 in the Legislature.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rep. Mike Flood
1st District Rep. Mike Flood speaks during his election night party in Norfolk as his son, Blake (from left), wife Mandi and son Brenden listen. He beat challenger Patty Pansing Brooks.
Norfolk Daily News
Democrats election night, 11.8
George Dungan III speaks to a supporter on election night.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
