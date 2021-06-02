 Skip to main content
17-year-old with loaded Glock hit by car while running from Lincoln gang unit officers
17-year-old with loaded Glock hit by car while running from Lincoln gang unit officers

A 17-year-old was hit by a car on 27th Street around 12 p.m. Tuesday while he was allegedly running from the Lincoln Police Department's Gang Unit. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the teen, who was wanted, was carrying a loaded Glock handgun and 112 grams of suspected methamphetamine as he tried to run from investigators. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the teen was a suspect in a weapons violation from May 26, when police believed he was driving a 2005 BMW that was stolen in Grand Island. 

Spilker said investigators spotted the BMW near 27th and N streets before it parked in the 200 block of South 27th Street, when officers saw the teen, who was driving, exit the car and enter a nearby house. 

While the teen was in the residence, Spilker said investigators confirmed the BMW matched the one reported stolen last week. When the 17-year-old exited the house, Spilker said he walked toward the car before he spotted LPD officers and ran the other way. 

As he ran, Spilker said the teen was hit by a 2009 Hyundai driving south on 27th Street, knocking him off his feet. Spilker said officers called for medical assistance and approached the teen, who got up and ran. 

Officers quickly caught up to the injured teen and searched him, finding the handgun with an extended 31-round magazine, the meth and more than $200 in cash, Spilker said. 

The teen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non life-threatening injures. Spilker said he'll face several felony charges upon his release to the Youth Assessment Center. 

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

