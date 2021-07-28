1920s ads touted Venice as a 'summer resort,' but it ended up as the Nebraska city that never was

A 1929 World-Herald classified ad under Fourth of July suggestions read, “Spend Your Sunday at Venice. Good bathing, fishing at Sumnick Lake, dancing at Hofeldt Park, gasoline and oil service at Todd’s filling station and everything to eat and drink at the Merchant of Venice.”

An Omaha Bee-News reporter in 1937 found the water tower rusted, as were the bridges over the dried-up Laguna Granda canal. The pink street signs were pointed in all directions. The town sign on West Center Road listed Venice with a population of 40. It was less than that, he said.

“The Merchant of Venice” was still there. The never-was village — Venice to this day has not been incorporated — also had a beer tavern and Payne’s store, which sold cold lunches, beer, groceries and gasoline from the only building on Columbus Circle.

Miller’s Café would take over that site. Clark and Blanche Miller had cafes in the area and opened on Columbus Circle in 1949. The original room had a Formica lunch counter and booths. The main dining room, added in 1951, had flaming orange and pine-paneled walls and white plastic-clothed tables and later on a salad bar.