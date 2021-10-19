 Skip to main content
2 combine fires happen within an hour in Lancaster County, sheriff says

Combine

A combine near Waverly was totaled in a fire Monday, causing a loss of $100,000.

 Waverly Fire and Rescue

Two combines caught fire within an hour of each other Monday afternoon in Lancaster County, leaving both totaled. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the first happened at 2:50 p.m. near 148th and Martell Road. A Gleaner 868 worth $300,000 out harvesting soybeans was a total loss by the time Bennet Fire arrived, he said. 

Then, just before 3:30 p.m. at 176th and Waverly Road, a John Deere combine worth $100,000 caught fire. 

Wagner said both of the operators were able to get off the combines so there were no injuries. "But a whole lot of dollar loss," he said. 

