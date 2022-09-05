2 die after head-on collision in Gage County

Two people were killed in a collision Friday night in southern Gage County, according to the Gage County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch of Marysville, Kansas, was northbound on U.S. 77 near Barneston and crossed the center line. It collided head-on with a 2009 Honda van driven by 72-year-old James Gallahue of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and cellphone usage were suspected to be factors in the crash, Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson said, but alcohol was not. Both drivers wore seat belts and airbags deployed in both vehicles.