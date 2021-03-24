2 inmates who used hammers in fatal prison attacks had Sioux City ties, state DCI says

McFarland was supervising them when the attack occurred shortly after 10 a.m., Corrections officials said.

Dutcher and Woodard broke through a glass window in the break room and were attempting to use the grinder on the metal bars outside the windows, but failed to break through.

The men ultimately were restrained and questioned by investigators, Rahn said.

Dutcher has been at the Anamosa prison since 2015 and was serving 50 years for robbing a Holstein bank and two Sioux City motels, according to Rahn and news reports. Woodard entered the prison in 2017 on robbery and burglary charges stemming from a 2014 Sioux City home invasion, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Corrections Director Beth Skinner said prison officials will review protocol for tool use in both the maintenance area and Iowa Prison Industries. The Anamosa prison, which has about 950 offenders, is in lockdown during the investigation.

“These two public servants were taken from this world by an act I can only describe as pure evil,” Skinner said.