YANKTON, S.D. -- Two people were killed and third person was seriously injured after a driver fleeing authorities struck a semitractor-trailer on the east side of Yankton.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper had attempted to stop a driver traveling at more than 100 mph and driving erratically on South Dakota Highway 50 in Clay County at 10 a.m. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit continued west on South Dakota 50 into Yankton County.

As the vehicle neared the Yankton city limits, it struck a semi.

Two people who were in the fleeing vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of relatives.