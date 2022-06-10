2 teens in caps and gowns returned fire at shooter outside Northwest Indiana graduation, court records say

CROWN POINT — Two teenagers in their caps and gowns returned fire Sunday after a man in dark clothing began shooting at them, leaving two people wounded as a result of the shootout and causing others to duck for cover behind vehicles, court records state.

Joshua J. Hughes, 17, was charged Thursday as an adult in the shooting Sunday outside the U.S. Steel Yard following a graduation ceremony for more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy students.

Two Lake County sheriff's officers working security at the graduation spotted Hughes and another teen, identified in court records as Calob Hughes, 16, at the southeast side of the stadium and ordered them to lie facedown because they had guns, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A Glock 19 with a 30-round magazine, which still had six live rounds inside, was found on Joshua Hughes, according to court documents.

A Glock 19 with a 31-round magazine, which still had 10 live rounds inside. was recovered from Calob Hughes, records state.

Joshua Hughes, who will turn 18 this week, previously was adjudicated in December 2021 in Lake Criminal Court as a delinquent child for dangerous possession of a firearm, according to court records.

He had not yet made an initial appearance before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness, both level 5 felonies.

His bond was set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash. If convicted of a level 5 felony, Hughes could face a possible sentence of one to six years.

Another teen, identified as a 16-year-old by the Lake County prosecutor's office, remained charged in Lake Juvenile Court with dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness.

Gary police were still searching for the man in dark clothing who was shooting at the teens, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man, who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, fled south on Maryland Street from East Fifth Avenue after the shooting. Police are asking anyone with photos or video of the shooting to come forward.

Another man, a 20-year-old from Hammond, was arrested the night of the shooting but released earlier this week without being charged, police said.

A 19-year-old Gary man was shot in the chest, and a 19-year-old Gary woman suffered a graze wound to her lower right leg.

There was no indication in court records that the two victims were involved in the altercation between Hughes and the man in dark clothing.

Police could be seen collecting multiple spent shell casings from the sidewalk and parking lot on the southeast side of the stadium, where the two were arrested, and on the south side of East Fifth Avenue in the intersection with Maryland Street.

Police were analyzing ballistics evidence in the case, Hamady said.

The night of the shooting, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince vowed to use all available law enforcement resources to bring whomever was responsible to justice.

"It's infuriating to me to hear of violence and injuries on a special night for our young people and their families," Prince said. "I pray for a full and speedy recovery for anyone who was injured."

Gary Community School Corp. manager Paige McNulty said in a statement released Monday the disruptions of a few overshadowed a special moment for all of the graduates, most of whom conducted themselves "in an excellent manner."

"A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence," McNulty said. "Our prayers are with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it."

Times staff writer Annie Mattea contributed to this report.

