20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'

A 20-year-old who shot and killed his best friend last year went to prison for manslaughter Thursday.

"I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day," Zachariah Serna said first, in front of a crowd of supporters there for him and his victim, Gavin Hall, so big it forced a move to a larger courtroom.

Serna said he feels horrible about what happened and apologized to Hall's family "and all those affected."

In September, he pleaded no contest to manslaughter for causing the death of his roommate, a 20-year-old prison guard, at around 12:30 a.m. July 4, 2020.

Police initially said that at a small gathering at the home on South 40th Street just north of Van Dorn Street, some participants apparently "were playing around and a firearm was involved."

At the plea hearing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid said Serna, Hall and another roommate all had been joking around, when Serna went to his bedroom and returned holding his shotgun.

Serna told police he thought the gun was unloaded but said it discharged as he and Hall tussled over it, both of their hands on the firearm.

Hall died almost instantly of a single gunshot wound to the head.

But prosecutors say blood-pattern analysis suggested that Serna and the shotgun had been at least 4 feet from Hall when the shot was fired, and that police found a single, spent shotgun shell in the shotgun and an opened box of the same kind of ammunition with one round missing in Serna's bedroom.

On Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy said it's clear from the letters of support that Serna is a good son and good brother, and was an honorable member of the armed forces.

"But that doesn't change the fact that he made a very bad, reckless decision that ended the life of Gavin Hall," she said.

She said Serna knew how to safely use a firearm but chose to ignore precautions.

"He grabbed a gun, racked it and pointed it at his friend's head," Murphy said.

She said Hall's family and friends are devastated that his future will never be realized.

In the end, Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said when he became a judge he knew there would be difficult cases. And this is one of those.

Jacobsen said Serna, by all accounts, is an upstanding, young man with a bright future. Just like Hall, likewise, had a bright future. Both with many loving friends, family and co-workers.

"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."

Jacobsen said there was nothing he could do to make it right for everybody, and he announced the sentence: 10 to 20 years in prison.

After the deputies handcuffed Serna and took him away, the crowd poured into the hallway, many crying quietly, some hugging.

Serna will be eligible for parole after serving five years.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

