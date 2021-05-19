2021 legislative session a tale of two parties

DES MOINES – The 2021 session was a tale of two parties: for majority Republicans, it was the best of times; for minority Democrats, it was the worst of times.

Most importantly, according to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, “it’s such a big year for Iowans.”

The governor, expected to run for reelection next year, has reason to be pleased. Lawmakers approved many of her “foundational priorities” including tax relief, expanding access to child care, more resources for workforce housing and training, and extending broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved areas.

“What a huge win,” she told reporters after signing House File 813, her proposal to increase opportunities for charter schools.

What was expected to be the final day of the session opened with a prayer for heavenly assistance to “keep this train on the tracks as it speeds to adjournment.”

It was no bullet train as legislators worked 19 days past their scheduled adjournment. Both chambers were on the floor intermittently during the day as they worked to adjourning the session Wednesday evening.

And they likely will be back, perhaps in August, to deal with the once-in-a-decade redistricting process.