2021 legislative session a tale of two parties

DES MOINES – The 2021 session was a tale of two parties: for majority Republicans, it was the best of times; for minority Democrats, it was the worst of times.
Most importantly, according to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, “it’s such a big year for Iowans.”
The governor, expected to run for reelection next year, has reason to be pleased. Lawmakers approved many of her “foundational priorities” including tax relief, expanding access to child care, more resources for workforce housing and training, and extending broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved areas.
“What a huge win,” she told reporters after signing House File 813, her proposal to increase opportunities for charter schools.
What was expected to be the final day of the session opened with a prayer for heavenly assistance to “keep this train on the tracks as it speeds to adjournment.”
It was no bullet train as legislators worked 19 days past their scheduled adjournment. Both chambers were on the floor intermittently during the day as they worked to adjourning the session Wednesday evening.
And they likely will be back, perhaps in August, to deal with the once-in-a-decade redistricting process.
For Republicans, who control the House 59-41 and the Senate 32-18, the overtime days were well-spent as they hammered out a compromise on a wide-ranging they say will deliver $400 million in tax relief even as they fund an $8.118 billion general fund budget representing a $318 million increase from the current year.
“We get that generational tax bill down. That's a really good day for Iowa. It's a really good day for our Legislature to show that we can work together,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, told Radio Iowa, referring to Senate File 619 that drew bipartisan support in both chambers.
He credited Reynolds’ leadership for getting cautious House Republicans to get behind the plan.
“It's about bringing people together,” Reynolds told reporters.
That didn’t include Democrats, who said that although they represent 1.3 million Iowa voters, they were frozen out of negotiations on SF 619 and many of legislators’ shared priorities.
For Democrats, it was another session of missed opportunities, such as the lack of legislative action to help the state recover from the health, educational and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic minority leaders Sen. Zach Wahls of Coralville, and Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City repeatedly hammered Republicans for having no interest in addressing COVID-19 in their budget or in policymaking. Prichard described Reynolds’ actions as “heartless.”
Whitver, however, pointed to the “billions of dollars that have been pumped into our economy from the federal government.” Republicans targeted “certain areas that we think need investment from a state perspective.”
The crowning achievement for Republicans was SF 619 that includes eliminating the 2018 state income tax “triggers,” compressing brackets and reducing rates, having the state take over mental-health funding from property taxpayers while phasing out the “backfill” aid to local governments, phasing out the state’s inheritance tax, exempting taxation on COVID-19 assistance and incorporating various issues dealing with housing, energy infrastructure, child care tax credits, telehealth parity and more.
Democrats supported many of the provisions, but warned that the $100 million property tax relief Republicans projected from the state takeover of mental health finding would be more than offset by a $153 million property tax increase to make up for the loss of the “backfill.” That is funding legislators promised to replace commercial and industrial property tax revenue local governments lost as a result of a bipartisan-approved 2013 tax package. The backfill, which Republicans said amounted to less than 2 percent of local government budgets, will be phased out over the next five to eight years.
The fact Republicans were making a promise as they broke another should worry Iowans, especially property taxpayers and those who depend on mental health services, Democrats said.
Democrats also hit the GOP for what Prichard labeled a “most unwelcoming agenda targeting transgender kids, the LGBTQ community and people of color. Disrespecting their civil rights is not way to attract and retain the workforce Iowa businesses need, he said.